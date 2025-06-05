American tennis star Jessica Pegula slams 'absolutely crazy' comments after losing French Open match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis star Jessica Pegula may have suffered a tough French Open exit against wild-card entry Loïs Boisson but she was still taking swings at critics afterward.

Boisson, a French wild-card entry for the Grand Slam tournament, defeated Pegula in the fourth round of the tournament. Pegula revealed afterward she received death threats from "delusional" bettors upset over the loss to the relatively unknown tennis star.

"These (bettors) are insane and delusional," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, via the New York Post. "And I don’t allow dms and try to remember when to shut my comments off during tournament weeks but they always find a way to my timeline. This stuff has never really bothered me much but does any other sport deal with this to our level? I’d love to know because it seems to be (predominantly) tennis?? It’s so disturbing."

The daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, who own the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, also shared screenshots of commenters who ridiculed her for the loss. Some called her "trash" while others said she should just enjoy being the daughter of billionaires.

There were other nasty comments as well.

"You sold this match on purpose," one person wrote. "Can’t wait until Karma spends the block back on you. Hopefully your first born child will be a still birth."

Pegula added that "every person" on the Women’s Tennis Association deals with some type of awful remark.

"I get told my family should get cancer and die from people here on a regular basis. Absolutely crazy," she added.

"I’ve seen stories of comments/threats/stalking making headlines in other sports…well news flash tennis I can guarantee it’s 100 times worse. The comments are nonstop for us. Win or lose – it’s whatever they bet on.

"I actually had threats come through the NHL that they were worried about and sent to me. My response was, ‘oh that’s it? I get those all the time’ that is so messed up that that is my response. Normalizing death threats!"

Pegula added that staying off social media was unavoidable because most of their sponsorship deals involve posting on their platforms.

Pro tennis players Arthur Bouquier and Caroline Garcia also shared threats they’ve received in recent years.