Pro tennis player reveals scary message from sports bettor: 'I will come after you'

A professional tennis player received a frightening message from a sports bettor who threatened to go after him if he didn’t win a recent match at the Thionville Open event on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Arthur Bouquier of France, the No. 219-ranked men’s player in the world, posted the message on his Instagram, which was originally in French.

After Tennis World translated the message, it revealed a deranged diatribe of how the bettor needed Bouquier to win a match against lower-ranked Florian Broska of France. If Bouquier failed to do so, the bettor said, "I will come after you."

"French tennis is so mediocre right now that French players stick to playing at home to avoid embarrassment abroad," the message said. "Let me remind you that you don’t achieve much when you leave France – it shows the limits of your tennis game.

"Anyway, today you’re playing against Florian Broska, ranked 522, who never wins in the first round. I just hope you make the effort to beat him in 2 sets because I have bet 2000 euros on you to win in 2 sets."

The thought of losing the hefty bet prompted the bettor to threaten Bouquier.

"I swear, if you lose, I will never forgive you," the message continued with a laughing emoji. "I will track you and your family down just to hurt you, even if it means going to prison. Might as well, because if I lose these 2000 euros, I’ll be on the streets, so my life won’t make sense anymore – I might as well spend my days in prison."

To make matters worse, the bettor claimed to be at the court where Bouquier was scheduled to play his match against Broska.

"I swear on my mother’s life that I will come for you. Right now, I am at the court in Thionville, where you’re playing exactly at 15:20.

"Be careful, and these are not empty threats. Good luck."

Bouquier tagged the ATP Tour, International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Thionville tournament in his post to make them aware of the threats.

Bouquier won his match in two sets, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the second round of the tournament, and there was no incident at Thionville.

Sports betting has prompted bettors to reach out to athletes via direct message on social media platforms and other methods to deliver threats.

Fellow French tennis star Caroline Garcia shared messages she was getting at the 2024 U.S. Open, saying "there’s hundreds" she’d gotten before the tournament.

"This are some of the messages I received lately after loosing some matches. Just a few of them. There’s hundreds," Garcia wrote on her social media platforms at the time, while sharing some messages in her X post she’d been getting. "And now, being 30 years old, although they still hurt, because at the end of the day, I’m just a normal girl working really hard and trying my best, I have tools and have done work to protect myself from this hate. But still, this is not ok.

"Social media platforms don’t prevent it, despite AI being in a very advanced position. Tournaments and the sport keep partnering with betting companies, which keep attracting new people to unhealthy betting. The days of cigarette brands sponsoring sports are long gone. Yet, here we are promoting betting companies, which actively destroy the life of some people.

"Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying they should be banned as people are free to do whatever they want with their money. But maybe we should not promote them. Also, if someone decided to say this things to me in public, he could have legal issues. So why online we are free to do anything? Shouldn’t we reconsider anonymity online?"

