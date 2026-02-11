Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

American Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle picks up silver in men's super-G

It's the second Olympic medal for Cochran-Siegle

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle picked up Team USA’s latest medal on Wednesday, capturing a silver in the alpine skiing men’s super-G.

Cochran-Siegle put together a time of 1:25.45 and finished 0.13 seconds behind Swiss skiing star Franjo von Allmen, who picked up his third gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games. Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won the bronze.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Cochran-Siegle speeds down the hill

United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's super-G race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.  (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

For Cohran-Siegle, it is his second Olympic medal of his career. He won a silver medal in the same event at the Beijing Olympics in 2022. He came in 14th in super-G at his first appearance in the Games in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

He finished 18th in downhill earlier in this Olympics.

AMERICAN ASHLEY FARQUHARSON CAPTURES RARE OLYMPIC LUGE MEDAL AT WINTER GAMES

Ryan Cochran-Siegle has the American flag over his shoulder

United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle wears a flag as he walks away from medal ceremony after winning the silver medal in an alpine ski, men's super-G race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Americans Sam Morse, Kyle Negomir and River Radamus also competed in the super-G. Morse finished in 23rd place with a time of 1:27.12 and Negomir finished in 26th with a time 1:28.62. Radamus didn’t complete the course, as he slipped and fell out of position. He appeared to be frustrated with himself as he skied toward officials that were near his part of the hill.

Cochran-Siegle, who is from Vermont and skis out of the Mount Mansfield club, made his World Cup debut when he was 19. But he hasn’t finished better than seventh in the super-G in his career. He is finished for these Games and will cheer on his skiing teammates the rest of the way.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle on the podium

Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, gold medalist in an alpine ski, men's super-G race, center, celebrates on the podium with silver medalist United States' Ryan Cochran Siegle, left, and bronze medalist Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Negomir will compete in the giant slalom and team combined later in these Games. Ryder Sarchett will also compete in the giant slalom. Negomir and Radamus competed in the team combined and finished 18th.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue