American Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle picks up silver in men's super-G

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle picked up Team USA’s latest medal on Wednesday, capturing a silver in the alpine skiing men’s super-G.

Cochran-Siegle put together a time of 1:25.45 and finished 0.13 seconds behind Swiss skiing star Franjo von Allmen, who picked up his third gold medal of the Milan Cortina Games. Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won the bronze.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For Cohran-Siegle, it is his second Olympic medal of his career. He won a silver medal in the same event at the Beijing Olympics in 2022. He came in 14th in super-G at his first appearance in the Games in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

He finished 18th in downhill earlier in this Olympics.

AMERICAN ASHLEY FARQUHARSON CAPTURES RARE OLYMPIC LUGE MEDAL AT WINTER GAMES

Americans Sam Morse, Kyle Negomir and River Radamus also competed in the super-G. Morse finished in 23rd place with a time of 1:27.12 and Negomir finished in 26th with a time 1:28.62. Radamus didn’t complete the course, as he slipped and fell out of position. He appeared to be frustrated with himself as he skied toward officials that were near his part of the hill.

Cochran-Siegle, who is from Vermont and skis out of the Mount Mansfield club, made his World Cup debut when he was 19. But he hasn’t finished better than seventh in the super-G in his career. He is finished for these Games and will cheer on his skiing teammates the rest of the way.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Negomir will compete in the giant slalom and team combined later in these Games. Ryder Sarchett will also compete in the giant slalom. Negomir and Radamus competed in the team combined and finished 18th.