American Ashley Farquharson captures rare Olympic luge medal at Winter Games

Ashley Farquharson raced to Olympic glory in luge on Tuesday at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

The American luger became emotional when she checked the scoreboard and realized she earned her first Olympic medal. Her performance in the women's luge singles on Tuesday also marked just the second time an American has won an Olympic medal in the event.

Farquharson, who started sliding as an after-school activity when she was growing up in Park City, Utah, said it was almost hard to believe what she had accomplished.

"It really didn’t feel real," Farquharson said after her victory. "And then everyone meeting me on the ice, and the whirlwind it’s been since then has really cemented it. For a couple seconds when I was coming up the outrun, I was like, ‘that’s not real.’"

Germany’s Julia Taubitz took the gold medal, winning by almost a full second, a monster margin in luge. Latvia’s Elena Bota was second, matching her country’s best Olympic result.

Until Farquharson's feat, Erin Hamlin was the last American to earn a bronze medal, doing so at the 2014 Sochi Games.

"This was the dream," Taubitz said. "And now the dream comes true."

Farquharson didn’t medal in any of her first 54 World Cup races before finally breaking through this season.

She wasn’t the fastest, but she was more than good enough. She’s an Olympic medalist. Farquharson’s ability will never be questioned again.

"Super happy for Ashley, very happy for USA Luge," longtime U.S. teammate Emily Fischnaller said. "I mean, we are the ones on the sled, but there’s a team behind us with everything that we do. So, that’s just a testament to all the work that everyone has put into it."

Luge is a sport in which athletes slide on their backs on sleds down an iced track at high speeds.

Fischnaller was 12th for the Americans in 3:33.035, falling from fifth after three runs following trouble in her final heat. Summer Britcher of the U.S., a two-time World Cup race winner this season and now a four-time Olympian, was 14th in 3:33.553.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

