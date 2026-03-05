Bills acquire DJ Moore from Bears in push to bolster offense around Josh Allen: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills struck early in the trade market to give star quarterback Josh Allen more support after last season's uneven offense.

The Bills and Chicago Bears agreed to a trade sending wide receiver DJ Moore to the AFC East. In return, Chicago will receive second- and fifth-round picks in next month’s NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

Moore's agent told ESPN just over $15 million of the wideout's 2028 base salary will be guaranteed by the Bills. His pay this Fall is expected to become fully guaranteed in Buffalo.

Player trades cannot become finalized until the new league year opens March 11.

Once Moore arrives in Buffalo, he will reunite with Joe Brady, his former offensive coordinator in Carolina. Brady served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2024 to 2025 before being promoted to head coach in January.

Moore thrived under Brady, topping 1,000 receiving yards in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Buffalo’s receivers lacked consistency in 2025, and Moore could provide much-needed stability. Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer are expected to remain part of the passing attack in 2026, likely in supporting roles.

Moore started his NFL career with the Panthers before he was included in a trade package in 2023 that sent him to Chicago. He finished the 2023 campaign with a career-best 1,364 receiving yards.

Moore didn’t miss a game last season, delivering a 46-yard overtime winner against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. He has recorded six receiving touchdowns in each of the past two years.

