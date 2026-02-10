US figure skater Maxim Naumov honors late parents in emotional Olympic performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

United States figure skater Maxim Naumov delivered an emotional performance in his Olympic debut on Tuesday, honoring his late parents who died in a tragic plane crash last year.

There wasn’t a dry pair of eyes at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Tuesday night, as Naumov fulfilled a dream he had alongside his parents, former pairs world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who were among the 67 people killed when a military helicopter collided midair into American Airlines Flight 5342 in Washington D.C. in January 2025.

Naumov, 24, was expected to be a long shot to even crack the top 10 at this year’s Olympics, let alone medal. But he delivered quite the show that resulted in a full standing ovation, as he looked up at the sky and said, "Look at what we’ve done," per ESPN.

"I didn’t know if I was going to cry, smile or laugh," Naumov said after his short program resulted in a score of 85.65 — good for 12th and having him qualify for the next round.

Naumov skated to "Nocturne No. 20," and he couldn’t have been happier with his performance, knowing his parents were with him in spirit.

"I’ve been inspired by them since day 1, ever since we stepped on the ice together," Naumov, who was holding an old photo of himself and his parents on the ice together in the kiss-and-cry zone after dedicating his performance to them.

Naumov’s parents were among a contingent of U.S. figure skaters, coaches and family members who tragically passed away from the crash after leaving a developmental camp in Wichita, Kansas after the 2025 national championships. Naumov was on an earlier flight.

Three days before being named to the U.S. Olympic team, Naumov was emotional after skating in their honor at the U.S. Championships, where he held up the same picture of himself as a 3-year-old boy with his parents on either side of him.

"Sharing the vulnerability with the audience and me feeling their energy back has been something I remember for the rest of my life," Naumov said to reporters after his skate that solidified his spot on the U.S. team. "It’s what my parents and I — one of our last conversations was about exactly that, and you know, it would mean the world to me to do that. That’s what we’re fighting for."

As he took the ice, Naumov said that being too technical about his performance wasn’t the thought process.

His effort level was all that mattered — no matter the result.

"I wasn't thinking about executing anything perfectly or anything like that. I wanted to go out there and just give my heart out. Leave everything out there. Have no regrets. And that's exactly what I felt," he said, per ESPN.

Naumov will perform again during the men’s free skate on Friday night.

