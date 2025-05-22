Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Aaron Rodgers says people close to him have been dealing with cancer amid delay of NFL return

Rodgers has not ruled out retirement

As star quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains an unsigned free agent this offseason, the 41-year-old veteran says that his personal life has been impacted by tragedy to those close to him. 

During an interview with Joe Rogan on Wednesday, Rodgers said that there are many people close to him who are currently dealing with cancer. 

"I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer," Rodgers told Rogan

Aaron Rodgers at OTAs

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, gestures during a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The quarterback previously hinted at issues in his personal life during an interview on the "Pat McAfee Show" back in April, as a reason why he had not signed with a team. 

"I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff," Rodgers said. "So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention and have since the beginning of January away from football. That's where I have been focusing most of my attention on."

STEELERS' COURTSHIP OF AARON RODGERS IS MORE 'COMPLEX' THAN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, PART-OWNER SAYS

Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Multiple reports have linked Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently have a quarterback opening after losing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason and choosing not to pick a top quarterback prospect in this year's NFL Draft. 

Rodgers recently visited the Steelers' facilities, and multiple outlets reported he met with the team's coaching staff. However, Rodgers has still yet to decide if he will continue his NFL career in 2025 or step away from the game all together, as he has not ruled out retirement. 

Journalist Ian O'Conner, who recently wrote the Rodgers biography "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," said the quarterback is likely to end up in Pittsburgh. 

Aaron Rodgers disappointed

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

"I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told [the Steelers], ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you. I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ So that’s where I think he is," O’Connor said during a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

O'Conner went on to describe the Steelers as the "perfect place" for Rodgers to bring his storied career to a close.

"He knows it was an embarrassment in New York largely, and he’s the face of that embarrassment," O’Connor said. "Whether that’s fair or not, that’s the case. It may be me as an optimist, but I think this is gonna work out. Do I think the Steelers will win the Super Bowl next year? No. But if you told me 11-6 with at least one playoff victory ... I think that’s realistic."

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.