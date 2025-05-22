Aaron Rodgers says people close to him have been dealing with cancer amid delay of NFL return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As star quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains an unsigned free agent this offseason, the 41-year-old veteran says that his personal life has been impacted by tragedy to those close to him.

During an interview with Joe Rogan on Wednesday, Rodgers said that there are many people close to him who are currently dealing with cancer.

"I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer," Rodgers told Rogan.

The quarterback previously hinted at issues in his personal life during an interview on the "Pat McAfee Show" back in April, as a reason why he had not signed with a team.

"I have a couple people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff," Rodgers said. "So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention and have since the beginning of January away from football. That's where I have been focusing most of my attention on."

Multiple reports have linked Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who currently have a quarterback opening after losing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason and choosing not to pick a top quarterback prospect in this year's NFL Draft.

Rodgers recently visited the Steelers' facilities, and multiple outlets reported he met with the team's coaching staff. However, Rodgers has still yet to decide if he will continue his NFL career in 2025 or step away from the game all together, as he has not ruled out retirement.

Journalist Ian O'Conner, who recently wrote the Rodgers biography "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," said the quarterback is likely to end up in Pittsburgh.

"I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told [the Steelers], ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you. I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ So that’s where I think he is," O’Connor said during a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

O'Conner went on to describe the Steelers as the "perfect place" for Rodgers to bring his storied career to a close.

"He knows it was an embarrassment in New York largely, and he’s the face of that embarrassment," O’Connor said. "Whether that’s fair or not, that’s the case. It may be me as an optimist, but I think this is gonna work out. Do I think the Steelers will win the Super Bowl next year? No. But if you told me 11-6 with at least one playoff victory ... I think that’s realistic."