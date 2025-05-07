Steelers' courtship of Aaron Rodgers is more 'complex' than artificial intelligence, part-owner says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The calendar has turned to May, and Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent.

Rodgers has been linked to the Steelers for a couple of months, but Thomas Tull, a part-owner of the Steelers, said the courtship of Rodgers is more "complex" than artificial intelligence.

"I'm here to talk about AI, and that's a more complex issue than artificial intelligence," Tull said when asked about Rodgers in an interview on CNBC’s "Power Lunch."

The team has three quarterbacks on its roster — Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and sixth-round draft pick Will Howard.

After Russell Wilson departed Pittsburgh and signed with the New York Giants, the Steelers have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the four-time MVP because most teams seem to have their starting quarterbacks for the 2025 season in place.

And Rodgers has not closed the door on retirement.

"I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus is and has been and will continue to be on my personal life. … There’s still conversations that are being had," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" in April.

COWBOYS, STEELERS AGREE TO TRADE FOR GEORGE PICKENS

"I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I’ve made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me. And I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention — and have, beginning really in January — away from football."

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers decides to play football and sign with the Steelers or if he will decide to call it a career after 20 seasons.

With the New York Jets last season, Rodgers threw for 3,987 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

Regardless of who ends up starting for the Steelers in Week 1, they will not have George Pickens as a receiver. The team traded Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

