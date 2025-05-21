Aaron Rodgers speaks out against trans athletes in women's sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL star Aaron Rodgers became one of the highest-profile athletes to speak out against allowing biologically male transgender athletes to compete in women's sports Wednesday.

During an interview with Joe Rogan, Rodgers made his stance on the issue clear, calling the transgender movement "anti-woman."

"The trans woman movement is actually anti-woman," Rodgers told "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rodgers then clarified the belief applies mainly in sports.

"That's what I mean — sports. You're not seeing trans men dominating anything. It's because there's a biological difference."

Rodgers is an unsigned free agent after departing the New York Jets after two seasons. The 41-year-old former MVP has been a lightning rod of controversy in the media for expressing conservative opinions during podcast appearances the last four years.

The quarterback was invited to become the running mate of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during Kennedy's independent presidential campaign in 2024.

Now, Rodgers joins fellow former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and wide receiver Donald Driver in taking a vocal stance against allowing trans athletes to compete in women's sports. Favre has been outspoken about the topic since 2021.

Rodgers spoke out at a critical time in the ongoing debate over the issue. President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating that institutions across the country allow only biological females to compete in women's and girls athletics.

However, many Democrat-run states have openly defied Trump's order, prompting both internal and federal backlash. The U.S. Department of Education is investigating multiple states' high school sports leagues for potential Title IX violations, and the Department of Justice is engaged in legal battles with Maine and Minnesota over the issue.

A January New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports.

"Thinking about transgender female athletes — meaning athletes who were male at birth but who currently identify as female — do you think they should or should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports?" the survey asked.

Of the 2,128 respondents who participated, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Of the 1,025 respondents who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

Among 1,022 Republicans, that number was 94%.