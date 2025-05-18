Aaron Rodgers could ultimately land in 'perfect place' with Steelers, author says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets split with Aaron Rodgers became official in February. The breakup came nearly two years after the four-time NFL MVP's high-profile arrival in New Jersey.

In the months since, Rodgers has reportedly drawn interest from the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and other teams. In March, the Vikings announced they would move past their discussions with the free-agent quarterback.

Rodgers recently visited the Steelers' facilities, and multiple outlets reported he met with the team's coaching staff. But, Rodgers has still yet to decide if he will continue his NFL career in 2025 or step away from the game all together.

As the clock continues to tick, Ian O'Conner — who interviewed Rodgers and hundreds of others as he gathered research to compose the quarterback's biography — offered a prediction on where the star signal caller will ultimately end up.

"I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told [the Steelers], ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you. I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ So that’s where I think he is," O’Connor said during a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

The Steelers' mandatory minicamp runs from June 10 through 12.

O'Conner went on to describe the Steelers as the "perfect place" for Rodgers to bring his storied career to a close.

"He knows it was an embarrassment in New York largely, and he’s the face of that embarrassment," O’Connor said. "Whether that’s fair or not, that’s the case. It may be me as an optimist, but I think this is gonna work out. Do I think the Steelers will win the Super Bowl next year? No. But if you told me 11-6 with at least one playoff victory . . . I think that’s realistic."

