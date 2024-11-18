4-time MLB All-Star Kris Bryant’s Lamborghini recovered after investigation cracked down on car theft ring

Colorado Rockies star third baseman Kris Bryant was reportedly among many who had their cars stolen by a car theft ring, but after a multistate investigation, it has since been recovered.

Bryant’s 2023 Lamborghini Huracan was stolen from his Cherry Hills Village residence on Oct. 2, Cherry Hills Village Police Department tells FOX31 Denver.

Bryant was reportedly trying to ship his vehicle to Las Vegas for the offseason. However, when the car failed to arrive at his residence there, an investigation began.

According to FOX31 Denver, detectives found that the vehicle transport company that was supposed to bring his Lamborghini to Las Vegas was a fraud.

It was a business email compromise, which allowed suspects to arrange unauthorized vehicle transports.

On Oct. 7, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s VIPER Auto Theft Team and Homeland Security Investigations successfully recovered Bryant’s vehicle while arresting multiple suspects in the process.

The investigation found that two other vehicles were stolen as well as multiple fraudulent VIN packages, key fobs, fake registration papers and more. One of the stolen vehicles other than Bryant’s came from California.

"This case underscores the Cherry Hills Village Police Department’s commitment to protecting the community from sophisticated criminal schemes," Chief Jason Lyons said, per FOX31 Denver. "Through the diligent work of CHVPD’s Crime Analyst, Detectives, Officers and collaborative partnerships with national and local agencies, stolen property was returned to its rightful owner, and suspects were brought to justice."

Bryant grew up in Las Vegas and usually spends his offseasons there. The 32-year-old has been with the Rockies for the past three seasons.

Bryant, a four-time All-Star during his time with the Chicago Cubs, came up to the big leagues in blazing fashion, winning Rookie of the Year in 2015 after hitting .275/.369/.488 with 26 homers and 99 RBI over 151 games.

Then the 2016 season was one Cubs fans will never forget as Bryant helped lead the way to a World Series victory, the franchise’s first since 1908, snapping a century-long curse.

Bryant won NL MVP that season, slashing .292/.385/.554 with 39 homers and 102 RBI over 155 games.

Bryant was eventually traded to the San Francisco Giants during the 2021 season before ultimately signing before the 2022 campaign with the Rockies for $182 million over seven years.

For his career, Bryant has hit .274/.370/.485 with 184 homers and 547 RBI over 1,043 career games.

