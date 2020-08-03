Veepstakes Heats Up: Guide to Biden’s running mate options

The Democratic National Convention is exactly two weeks away and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has yet to select his running mate -- leaving supporters, detractors and the contenders themselves anxiously waiting for his announcement.

The presumptive nominee has played his cards close to the vest in recent months, holding a number of fundraising events with a host of potential contenders but seldom addressing the decision in public. Biden told reporters during a rare news conference at the beginning of July that he had prepared a list of “women of color” for consideration – but he wouldn’t announce a decision until August.

“There are a number of women of color. There are Latino women. There are Asian. There are — across the board. And we’re just underway now in the hard vet of going into the deep background checks that take anywhere from six to eight weeks to be done,” Biden said.

And in recent days some Biden's potential picks have engaged in a media blitz, with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., each appearing on "Fox News Sunday." Meanwhile, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on MSNBC's "Kasie DC."

Here's a handy guide to Joe Biden's potential running mate options.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.: Harris has long been considered a frontrunner in the VP race, but her record as a prosecutor and contentious debate exchanges with Biden during the primary are seen as liabilities. Kamala Harris: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.: Demings was the first female police chief in Orlando, Fla., and her husband was the city's first Black police chief. She saw her national profile increase as one of the House's impeachment managers earlier this year, but her past as a cop could hurt her at a time when law enforcement is not popular with some in the Democratic Party. Val Demings: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: Bottoms, like other big-city mayors, became more of a national name as she captained her city through the coronavirus pandemic and recent racial unrest. She is also the chair of the DNC's Platform Drafting Committee. Keisha Lance Bottoms: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Former Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams: Abrams gained popularity within the Democratic Party after her unsuccessful campaign for Georgia governor, and has made clear she would be happy to be Biden's running mate. She also said earlier this year that she plans to be president by 2040. Stacey Abrams: 5 things to know about Biden’s potential vice presidential nominee

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice: Rice is a controversial figure from her time in the Obama administration, specifically over her handling of Benghazi. But she would be an experienced pick, and someone Biden already has a working relationship with to boot. Susan Rice: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.: Bass has been a latecomer to the VP conversation but brings to the table her experience as the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and a background in medicine. She has had to fight off controversy, though, about past comments praising Scientology and former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Karen Bass: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.: Warren is one of the few White women reportedly in consideration for Biden's VP slot after Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., took herself out of contention. But she would bring progressive street cred and a plan for just about everything on the ticket. Elizabeth Warren: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.: Baldwin comes from a state that was key to President Trump's 2016 victory and has a progressive record that could excite the base. Additionally, she would be the first openly gay vice president, bringing a potential air of history-making to the Democratic ticket. Tammy Baldwin: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.: Another Democratic senator in contention, Duckworth is a veteran who lost her legs in a helicopter crash in the Iraq war. She has also been one of the most successful members of Congress, according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking. Tammy Duckworth: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Whitmer, with her tough stance on the coronavirus pandemic, has been one of Trump's chief antagonists in recent months. She is also the governor of a key swing state. Gretchen Whitmer: 5 things to know about Biden’s possible running mate

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: New Mexico's chief executive has fresh experience governing a state through a crisis and has experience on a federal level, too, as a former member of the House of Representatives. Michelle Lujan Grisham: 5 things to know about Biden's possible VP contender

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates: Yates was one of the first political martyrs of the Trump administration after she was fired for refusing to enact the initial version of Trump's Muslim ban. She also has a long history as a prosecutor -- she played a role in putting away Eric Rudolph, the man who bombed Olympic Centennial Park during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Sally Yates: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.: Hassan, a senator from New Hampshire, is the daughter of Robert Wood, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Lyndon Johnson. She is also a former governor, giving her executive experience to use as a vice president. Maggie Hassan: 5 things to know about Biden’s possible Democratic VP contender

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.: Cortez Masto was the first Latina to be elected to the U.S. Senate and would be the first Latina or Latino vice president. She also served four years as a civil attorney in Las Vegas and two as a criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the nation’s capital. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto: 5 things to know about Biden’s potential vice presidential nominee

