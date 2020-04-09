Elizabeth Warren: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Now that former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, the search for his running mate is on and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is one of the most popular names mentioned as a possible VP for the former VP.

Warren has had a high-profile in Washington, D.C. for years as one of the leading liberal voices in the Senate and reinforced her reputation as a policy wonk during her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination by having a plan -- outlined in detail on her website -- for just about every issue.

Here are five things to know about one of the top contenders in the 2020 veepstakes.

Some blame her for Bernie Sanders' downfall

Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders throughout the Democratic primary largely competed for voters in what many called the "progressive lane" of the race. Each candidate managed to put up respectable performances in the first handful of states before former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., members of the so-called "moderate lane" dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden ahead of Super Tuesday.

Warren didn't, and Biden went on to win 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday. When she did eventually drop out later that week, Warren refrained from endorsing Sanders in yet another blow to the Vermont senator's campaign, which he ended in early April.

She has been haunted over past claims of Native American heritage

After taking DNA test and publicizing its results -- that she was between 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American -- Warren was forced to apologize to Cherokee Nation for claiming Native American ancestry in her past.

Warren had previously claimed to be a minority when applying for jobs and has been given the nickname "Pocahontas" by President Trump.

The senator was not seriously challenged on this issue by the media or her primary opponents during her presidential campaign, and it could be an issue Trump and his campaign look to seize on if Warren is named Biden's running mate.

She had one child and was pregnant with a second by the time she graduated law school

Warren's first child was born when she was a 22-year-old teacher, according to her presidential campaign website. Soon after, she went to law school and graduated while eight months pregnant.

Warren advocated for universal child care on the campaign trail, citing her experience with what she says was sexist discrimination against her as part of her argument.

She takes credit for helping establish the CFPB

Many of Warren's policy proposals involve creating new departments or bureaus in the executive branch, and she already has experience doing that.

Warren was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which monitors and regulates consumer financial products, during the Obama administration.

She was the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for one day

Between early 2019 and when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders exited the race in early April, there were only two brief time periods when Biden was not leading in the RealClearPolitics national average of polls.

Sanders led Biden throughout most of February and some of early March before Biden came surging back with decisive victories in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday.

Other than that, Warren, who performed well through the party's summer and fall debates, led Biden in the RealClearPolitics average by fractions of a percentage point on Oct. 8 -- and only Oct. 8 -- before her poll numbers began what would be a steady decline that lasted until she exited the race after Super Tuesday.