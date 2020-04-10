Kamala Harris: 5 things to know about Biden's possible Democratic VP contender

Now that former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, the search for his running mate is on and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is one of the most popular names mentioned as a possible VP for the former VP.

Harris, a former prosecutor whose brightest moment on the presidential campaign trail came during a summer debate when she dissected Biden on his past stances on bussing students to desegregate schools, has the chops to be an effective attack dog for Biden as his running mate.

Here are five things to know about one of the top contenders in the 2020 veepstakes.

She's started a joint fundraising committee with the Democratic Party

Harris on April 8 formed a joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee, meaning that the groups could raise money together with a maximum of $2,800 per contributor going to pay off Harris' presidential campaign debts and $357,800 going to the Democratic Party.

The peculiar arrangement is typically reserved for parties' presidential nominees and could indicate that Biden and the Democratic party are seriously considering Harris as a viable VP contender, and at the very least shows the national party looks favorably upon the California senator and wants her to play a major role in its 2020 strategy.

Biden appeared to allude that she might be his VP pick

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in his first virtual event after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign, appeared to indicate that if he is not considering Harris as his running mate, he wants her to have a serious role in his campaign.

"I’m so lucky to have you be a part of this partnership going forward. Working together, we can make a great deal of progress. ... I’m coming for you, kid," Biden said.

Harris had previously endorsed Biden's presidential campaign.

Biden briefly talked about his vice president selection process explicitly and mentioned reaching out to former President Barack Obama for advice.

She's called for Brett Kavanaugh's impeachment

Harris was one of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee who staunchly opposed the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and she didn't give up her opposition to the justice after the confirmation battle ended.

In September, Harris doubled-down on calls for Kavanaugh's impeachment.

"Christine Blasey Ford, who literally had nothing to gain by coming forward... nothing to gain. She had a perfect life. And she looked at the fact that this guy was being nominated and said, 'the American people had the right to know what I know,' and she was treated like a criminal," Harris said on MSNBC after a New York Times story revived accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

She also tweeted that Kavanaugh "must" be removed from the Supreme Court.

"I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached," she said.

She started her political career in San Francisco

After serving as the district attorney in nearby Almeda County, Harris moved on to work in the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, according to her website. Harris then served two terms as San Francisco's District Attorney before being elected California's attorney general.

Harris, a lifelong Bay Area resident, was born in Oakland, Calif., which is where she currently lives.

If she's the next VP, it'll be easy for her to visit her alma mater

Harris graduated from Howard University, which has a reputation as one of the top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the country.

Howard is located in Washington, D.C.

Harris returned to California to get her J.D., graduating from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, according to her campaign website.

