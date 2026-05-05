Trump marks Cinco de Mayo with ‘NICE’ post, echoing past viral taco bowl moment

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President Donald Trump marked Cinco de Mayo on Monday with a new Truth Social post featuring a stylized "NICE" graphic — a play on Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The post adds to a string of Cinco de Mayo messages from Trump that have repeatedly drawn attention online, including his widely shared 2016 taco bowl post that resurfaces nearly every year around the holiday.

Trump has frequently used the holiday to share posts blending humor, politics and immigration messaging; and had already publicly embraced the "NICE" branding concept ahead of Tuesday’s post.

The image shared Tuesday featured an eagle-and-shield design above the word "NICE," styled similarly to federal law enforcement branding and appearing to reference ICE.

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Trump endorsed the idea of rebranding ICE as "NICE" in a late April Truth Social post, writing: "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT."

The phrase originated from a social media suggestion that Trump later amplified online.

The latest post also brought renewed attention to Trump’s most recognizable Cinco de Mayo moment.

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In 2016, then-candidate Trump posted a photo of himself eating a taco bowl at Trump Tower alongside the caption: "Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!"

The post quickly went viral and has continued resurfacing online in the years since.

The image showed Trump seated at a desk with a taco bowl in front of him, giving a thumbs up as he posed for the camera.

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Last year, Trump reshared the taco bowl post and wrote: "This was so wonderful, 9 years ago today!"

The post continues to go viral online as users revisit the original taco bowl image each year on the holiday.

One user posted an image of the president's original 2016 taco bowl post, writing, "Cinco de Trumpo."

Another commenter wrote, "such a classic," and another quipped, "maybe the greatest tweet of all time."

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Trump’s original taco bowl post remains one of the most recognizable Cinco de Mayo moments of the social media era.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.