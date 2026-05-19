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Democrat Elections

Texas Democrat Maureen Galindo faces backlash for pledging to imprison 'American Zionists' at ICE facility

Rep. Jared Moskowitz called it the 'first current political candidate suggests concentration camps for American Jews'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Brittany Miller Fox News
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A Democratic House candidate from Texas is fielding criticism from some in her own party after she pledged to send American Zionists to a facility currently being used to detain undocumented immigrants.

In an Instagram post last week, Maureen Galindo said she would turn the "Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking."

"It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists," Galindo wrote, referring to herself in the third person.

Galindo, a sex therapist and housing activist, is running for a seat in the newly redrawn 35th Congressional District, facing Johnny Garcia in a primary runoff.

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Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia speaking at a forum in San Antonio

Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia, candidates for U.S. House District 35, participate in a forum held by the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area in the Sidney Board Room at Brooks in San Antonio on May 6, 2026. (Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News)

Galindo’s runoff campaign has also drawn attention amid reports that a mystery super PAC with ties to Republicans has spent heavily in Democratic primaries to boost progressive candidates viewed as easier general election opponents. According to The New York Times, the group — Lead Left PAC — promoted Galindo in mailers highlighting her support for dismantling ICE and impeaching President Donald Trump as Republicans look to hold their narrow House majority.

Her remarks, which have been called antisemitic by critics, have drawn rebuke from fellow Democrats and The New York Times, which urged voters not to allow her to win the May 26 runoff against Garcia, who is considered a moderate.

In other social media posts, Galindo has accused Garcia—a former hostage negotiator and public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office—of wanting "Jews and Mexicans in warehouses." She also accused "billionaire Zionists" of controlling San Antonio and South Texas trafficking networks.

During an appearance on Texas Public Radio last week, Galindo refuted accusations of antisemitism while reaffirming her opposition to "Zionist Jews."

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"I’m not antisemitic. In fact, my last serious relationship was with a Jewish man," Galindo said, as reported by The Times of Israel. "I’m against Zionist Jews. When I said that the Jews who own Hollywood are doing this, do all Jews own Hollywood? No. The Zionist Jews do. The Zionist Jews own our media, our banks, and all of our politicians."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Galindo for comment.

Her remarks have prompted other Democrats to distance themselves from her campaign.

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"This antisemitic rhetoric has no place in our politics," Texas State Representative James Talarico, a high-profile candidate for the U.S. Senate, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. "We need leadership in both parties willing to stand up and call out hate wherever it rears its ugly head." Talarico's campaign confirmed he will not stump for Galindo if she wins the nomination.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., called for national Democratic leaders to denounce Galindo's comments. "First current political candidate suggests concentration camps for American Jews. This should be national news!" he wrote on X.

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In his own post on X, Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said Galindo should never be allowed to hold public office.

Fox News Digital has reached out to both Galindo and Garcia.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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