Trump vows not to help blue cities with riots, instructs ICE and Border Patrol to protect federal property

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the government will not assist blue cities with ongoing anti-immigration enforcement riots unless help is requested, adding he has instructed ICE and Border Patrol to be "very forceful" in the protection of federal property.

"I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

He clarified the federal government will, however, "guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists."

"Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property," the president wrote. "There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors. If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence."

It is unclear if the phrase "equal, or more, consequence" refers to criminal charges.

Trump said the statement serves as notice to local governments that they must protect their own state and local property, and are obligated to protect federal property, including buildings and parks.

"Last night in Eugene, Oregon, these criminals broke into a Federal Building, and did great damage, also scaring and harassing the hardworking employees," he continued. "Local Police did nothing in order to stop it. We will not let that happen anymore!

"If Local Governments are unable to handle the Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Anarchists, we will immediately go to the location where such help is requested, and take care of the situation very easily and methodically, just as we did the Los Angeles Riots one year ago, where the Police Chief said that, ‘We couldn’t have done it without the help of the Federal Government.’"

The president added "complaining" local governments, governors and mayors should use the word "PLEASE" if they decide to request federal assistance.

"Remember that I stated, in the strongest of language, to BEWARE—ICE, Border Patrol or, if necessary, our Military, will be extremely powerful and tough in the protection of our Federal Property," he wrote. "We will not allow our Courthouses, Federal Buildings, or anything else under our protection, to be damaged in any way, shape, or form. I was elected on a Policy of Border Control (which has now been perfected!), National Security, and LAW AND ORDER—That’s what America wants, and that’s what America is getting!"

