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Politics

Trump endorses the idea of changing ICE to NICE

'GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT,' the president declared in a Truth Social post

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of renaming U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE).

In a Truth Social post, he shared a screenshot of a post on X in which someone had written, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday."

"GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT" Trump wrote on the Truth Social post.

ILLEGAL ALIEN ACCUSED OF BITING 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S FACE AT TEXAS PARK; ICE LODGES DETAINER AFTER ARREST: DHS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

The official White House rapid response X account shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post.

ICE NABS ILLEGAL ALIENS CONVICTED OF CHILD SEX CRIMES AND METH TRAFFICKING IN NATIONWIDE ENFORCEMENT SWEEP

ICE agents

ICE agents depart the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on Feb. 4, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minn. (John Moore/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has been aiming to secure the border and crack down on illegal immigrants.

Some Democrats advocate for abolishing ICE.

ICE SAYS MORE CRIMINAL MIGRANTS ARRESTED ON 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PROGRAM TO SUPPORT VICTIMS OF MIGRANT CRIME

Pramila Jayapal

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a House Budget Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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For example, progressive Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington declared earlier this month in a post on X, "ICE is not keeping us safe. It's terrorizing our communities, detaining U.S. citizens, and letting people die in custody. Abolish ICE."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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