DNC taco truck stunt trolling Trump backfires on social media with Vance, GOP: 'Can't fix stupid'

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) parked a custom-wrapped food truck in front of the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., in an effort to troll President Trump over his tariff policies.

The stunt received widespread mockery from conservatives.

The DNC used the acronym TACO for "Trump Always Chickens Out" to provoke Trump's ire. The phrase was coined by Wall Street analysts when referring to Trump's tariff policies, suggesting Trump will walk back the steep reciprocal tariffs he announced in April.

"Trump always chickens out. We’re just bringing the tacos to match," DNC Chair Ken Martin told Fox News Digital of the effort.

The move did not impress conservatives on social media who highlighted it as an example of Democrats struggling with their messaging during Trump's presidency.

"The party that brought you the hugely successful ‘Dark Brandon’ and ‘Republicans are Weird’ campaigns are now going all in on ‘TACO,’" Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross posted on X.

"We have the lamest opposition in American history," Vice President JD Vance posted on X.

"Democrats are doing what they do best: cheap gimmicks, free handouts, and I wouldn't be surprised if they stuck us with the bill," Western Regional & National Hispanic press secretary Christian Martinez posted on X.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella mocked the DNC for parking the truck at a church a block away.

"Looks like the Democrats took a break from fighting amongst themselves to stage a pathetic stunt," Marinella said. The most embarrassing part? They couldn’t even get the location right. You can’t fix stupid."

"LMFAO," Zach Parkinson, RNC communications director, told Fox News Digital. "A taco truck? Are they going to be giving out free vasectomies again, too? These people are morons. No wonder Democrats’ approval rating is at a historic low."

Abhi Rahman, the DNC's deputy communications director, took aim at Vance's X post, telling Fox News Digital Democrats know Vance is the "cringiest VP in American history."

"We understand that JD Vance, the cringiest VP in American history who cannot order a donut like a normal human being, prefers to take food away from people, including 40 million Americans whose SNAP benefits were just scrapped in the GOP budget," he said.

Earlier this week, conservative commentators took aim at a TikTok posted by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., in which he is filmed eating a taco in an attempt to mock Trump's tariff strategy, and some declared it "cringeworthy."

Fox News Digital’s Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.