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Elections

Shapiro vs Trump-backed Garrity set for high-stakes Pennsylvania governor showdown

Neither faced opposition in Tuesday's primary as both prepare for a November face-off in the battleground state

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Gov Josh Shapiro says Dems struggling because they 'failed to deliver tangible results' for Americans Video

Gov Josh Shapiro says Dems struggling because they 'failed to deliver tangible results' for Americans

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro suggested that Democrats are struggling because in recent years they have failed to follow through on making people's everyday lives measurably better.

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The general election showdown for governor in the crucial northeastern battleground of Pennsylvania is set between Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

Neither Shapiro nor Garrity faced any opponents as they cruised to the Democratic and GOP gubernatorial nominations in Tuesday's primary.

Shapiro, who is viewed as a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, has kept his eye on his 2026 re-election, which is the top-of-the-ballot race in a state that is holding a handful of crucial congressional races that may decide if the Democrats win back control of the U.S. House.

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Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro greeting crowd at campaign rally in Philadelphia

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, seen at a presidential campaign rally for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 6, 2024, is running for re-election this year. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The governor, in urging Pennsylvania voters to cast a ballot, took to social media to say, "I just voted – have you? Your vote is your voice and your power."

Garrity, in a post on X, wrote, "Polls are open until 8 PM, get out and vote!"

Even though neither Shapiro nor Garrity faced opposition in the primary, were busy on the campaign trail.

Pennsylvania state treasurer Stacy Garrity posing with then-candidate President Donald Trump

Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity has been endorsed by President Donald Trump as she runs for governor in 2026. (Garrity campaign)

Garrity, who is backed by President Donald Trump, has been crisscrossing the state to raise her profile among voters and to boost running mate Jason Ritchey, who is facing a primary challenge for lieutenant governor.

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Shapiro, who's already a household name in the Keystone State, has also been on the campaign trail, helping congressional candidates he's endorsed in competitive Democratic congressional primaries.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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