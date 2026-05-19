Shapiro vs Trump-backed Garrity set for high-stakes Pennsylvania governor showdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The general election showdown for governor in the crucial northeastern battleground of Pennsylvania is set between Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

Neither Shapiro nor Garrity faced any opponents as they cruised to the Democratic and GOP gubernatorial nominations in Tuesday's primary.

Shapiro, who is viewed as a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, has kept his eye on his 2026 re-election, which is the top-of-the-ballot race in a state that is holding a handful of crucial congressional races that may decide if the Democrats win back control of the U.S. House.

DEMOCRACY ’26: STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FOX NEWS ELECTION HUB

The governor, in urging Pennsylvania voters to cast a ballot, took to social media to say, "I just voted – have you? Your vote is your voice and your power."

Garrity, in a post on X, wrote, "Polls are open until 8 PM, get out and vote!"

Even though neither Shapiro nor Garrity faced opposition in the primary, were busy on the campaign trail.

Garrity, who is backed by President Donald Trump, has been crisscrossing the state to raise her profile among voters and to boost running mate Jason Ritchey, who is facing a primary challenge for lieutenant governor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Shapiro, who's already a household name in the Keystone State, has also been on the campaign trail, helping congressional candidates he's endorsed in competitive Democratic congressional primaries.