Tesla owner confronts Pennsylvania man accused of scratching swastika on SUV

An individual accused of defacing a Tesla with a swastika is facing charges and has reportedly apologized for the "misguided" behavior.

Video footage shows the Tesla owner confronting the vandal, according to reports. In the video, the man says he used a crayon, not a key, and apologizes.

"I have nothing against your car, and I have nothing against you," he said. "Obviously, I have something against Elon Musk."

EXCLUSIVE: GOP FIREBRAND DARES DEMS TO CONDEMN ATTACKS ON ELON MUSK'S TESLA

The man described his behavior "misguided."

Reports indicate the suspect is Chadd Ritenbaugh.

"My client is a proud father, long-time resident, and is currently undergoing cancer treatment," Ritenbaugh's attorney Paul Lang said in a statement. "We will reserve further comment pending the outcome of the case."

In a post on bucks.crimewatchpa.com, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department indicated that after visiting the gym, the "Victim noticed fresh damage to their Tesla that appeared to be scratches in the shape of a swastika, when they arrived home."

TESLA OWNER IN DALLAS SUES VANDAL AFTER MODEL X SLASHED IN AIRPORT PARKING LOT

The alleged vandalism was captured by the Tesla. The victim checked the recording and found someone scratching "into the side of the Tesla using an unknown object," the police department's post noted.

Gym staff identified the suspect with his membership, according to authorities.

"The video camera at 0924 hours on March 24, 2025, shows the suspect walking into Planet Fitness wearing the same clothes and carrying the same bag from the Tesla video camera footage. He scans his membership card with front desk staff and proceeds into the gym. Suspect was identified by both his gym membership identification card, and his Pennsylvania Driver's License photo," the post states.

He faces charges of criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to the department.

Fox News Digital reached out to the police department on Tuesday, but no comment had been provided by the time of publication.

TESLA CYBERTRUCK MENACE CHARGED IN COSTCO PARKING LOT CRIME CAUGHT ON CAMERA: POLICE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident comes as a rash of Tesla facilities and vehicles have been targeted amid left-wing outrage over Elon Musk's work to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.