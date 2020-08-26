RNC speakers: What to know about Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Stefanik, 36, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30.

The congresswoman representing New York's 21st District serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Education and Labor and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Before being elected, Stefanik served on former President George W. Bush's Domestic Policy Council Staff and worked in the Chief of Staff's office between 2006 and 2009.

Stefanik went to the Albany Academy for Girls before attending Harvard University and graduating in 2006 with a degree in government. She was the first member of her immediate family to graduate from college.

The congresswoman married Matthew Manda in 2017.

She touts some of her most notable accomplishments as a New York congresswoman as saving Fort Drum from up to 16,000 military personnel cuts; authoring the Be Open Act of 2015; authoring the Flexible Pell Grant for 21st Century Students Act and helping pass the Bipartisan Budget Act.

Stefanik works to promote policies that create jobs and promote small businesses in New York, loosen or cut restrictive government regulations, repeal and replace Obamacare and support farmers and cut education costs, among other things.

