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Elections Disputes

Fulton County pushes back on DOJ effort to obtain election workers' names

The board argues statutes of limitations have expired for any purported 2020 crimes, making prosecution impossible

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
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FBI searches Fulton County election office in Georgia linked to 2020 election Video

FBI searches Fulton County election office in Georgia linked to 2020 election

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the FBI’s search of an election office in Georgia on ‘America Reports.’

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Election officials in Fulton County, Georgia, asked a federal judge to reject a U.S. Department of Justice effort to obtain identifying details for people who worked on the 2020 election in the county.

The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections (FBRE) filed a 27-page motion Monday asking the Georgia federal court to quash a grand jury subpoena issued by the DOJ.

The motion to quash called the subpoena "an unprecedented and harassing grand jury subpoena" and characterized it as the DOJ's "latest effort to target and harass the President’s perceived political enemies — this time election officials, poll workers, and volunteers in Fulton County whom Donald Trump continues to disparage as he perpetuates his false claim that they 'stole' the 2020 election."

The subpoena, according to the FBRE motion, requests that the Board send information for thousands of poll workers and county employees to an out-of-district U.S. attorney and an FBI agent. The motion argues that the probe be quashed on grounds that it cannot result in criminal prosecution "because, among other things, the statutes of limitations have expired for any purported 2020 crimes."

GEORGIA'S FULTON COUNTY FILES MOTION SEEKING RETURN OF 2020 ELECTION MATERIALS SEIZED BY FBI

FBI agents searching outside the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City, Georgia

FBI agents search the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City, Ga., near Atlanta, on Jan. 28, 2026. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Trump lost the state of Georgia by a razor-thin margin in 2020, prompting Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to announce a recount by hand. The November 18, 2020, recount confirmed that former President Joe Biden won the state by 11,777 votes.

The subpoena represents the latest from the Trump administration in an effort to investigate alleged voter fraud in Georgia.

In January, the DOJ filed a lawsuit against Raffensperger to compel him to produce an unredacted statewide voter registration database.

FBI'S FULTON COUNTY WARRANT SOUGHT ELECTION RECORDS, VOTER ROLLS FROM 2020 ELECTION

Gabriel Sterling speaking at a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer in the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State, speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at the State Capitol in Atlanta on Oct. 23, 2024, to provide an update on early voting in Georgia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Five days later, FBI agents conducted a search at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center as part of a probe related to the 2020 election.

The FBI also filed search warrants in February revealing a probe into missing ballots and chain-of-custody problems in Georgia's biggest county.

FBRE's pushback claims, in part, that Trump's efforts amount to "arbitrary fishing expeditions."

Trump officials, meanwhile, defend their efforts as necessary to ensure election integrity.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard entering Fulton County Election HUB in Union City, Georgia

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard enters the Fulton County Election HUB as the FBI takes 2020 election ballots in Union City, Ga., on Jan. 28, 2026. (Mike Stewart/AP)

"Interference in U.S. elections is a threat to our republic and a national security threat," Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said in a letter to Congress in February.

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Fox News Digital reached out to spokespeople for the White House, the DOJ, the DNI, the FBI and for the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners but did not immediately receive a response.

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