FBI's Fulton County warrant sought election records, voter rolls from 2020 election

The search warrant that FBI agents executed Wednesday at an election hub in Fulton County, Georgia, authorized the seizure of election records, voting rolls and other data tied to the 2020 election, according to a copy of the warrant reviewed by Fox News.

The FBI's search of the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City, Georgia, appears to be the most public indication to date that the bureau could be pursuing an investigation into complaints of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Fulton County is the most populous county in Georgia and includes the capital city of Atlanta. It most notably emerged as ground zero for voter fraud complaints in the wake of the 2020 election, though the claims did not survive court scrutiny.

Fox News Digital reported yesterday that FBI agents were seen entering the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, a new facility that state officials opened in 2023 that was designed to streamline their election processes.

According to a copy of the warrant, FBI personnel in Fulton County were authorized to seize all physical ballots, tabulator tapes, electronic ballot images and voter rolls obtained during the 2020 election from the county's main election facility.

The FBI said in a statement that agents were executing a "court-authorized law enforcement action" at the facility. "Our investigation into this matter is ongoing so there are no details that we can provide at the moment," they said.

News of the search comes years after Fulton County emerged at the center of concerns and complaints about voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 elections, including from President Donald Trump, who lost the state to former President Joe Biden by a razor-thin margin.

Despite a machine count and two recounts that confirmed the results, Trump continued to feud for years with Georgia officials and claimed that various instances of fraud had tainted the results.

Most recently, Trump reiterated those complaints earlier this month during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He said then that "people will soon be prosecuted for what they did," though he declined to elaborate.

The Justice Department sued Fulton County in December seeking access to ballots related to the 2020 lawsuit, though the FBI's search appears unrelated.

Fulton County is fighting the lawsuit and says the Justice Department has not made a valid argument for accessing the records.