FBI agents search election hub in Fulton County, Georgia

FIRST ON FOX: FBI agents were seen Wednesday carrying out a search at an election hub in Fulton County, Georgia, a location that became ground zero for concerns and complaints about voter fraud beginning in 2020.

Agents were seen entering the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, a new facility that state officials opened in 2023 that was designed to streamline their election processes.

It was not immediately clear what the FBI agents were investigating, but Fox News Digital is told the probe is related to the 2020 election. The FBI declined to comment, and the Department of Justice did not immediately provide comment.

