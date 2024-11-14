Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Politics: The 'real work begins'

-RNC files two lawsuits in Pennsylvania amid Sen Bob Casey refusing to concede race

-Who are Trump's top contenders to lead comms team, interact with the media?

-Democrat senator reacts to Gaetz nomination: 'Red alert moment'

Trump's rigorous priority list

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., is planning to make ushering in President-Elect Donald Trump's immigration agenda the first item on his to-do list when he succeeds Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in the new Congress, when Republicans will have a majority in both the upper chamber and the House. 

"Now the real work begins delivering on our agenda," he said in a floor speech on Thursday. "That starts with ending the Biden-Harris border crisis and deporting illegal immigrants."

He said repairing the economy is also near the top of his list. As crucial elements of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 passed by Trump are set to expire in 2025, Thune said Republicans will take action through the budget reconciliation process to renew them…Read more

White House

'BIDEN-HARRIS BORDER CRISIS': Thune says Trump's border plan is first up in rigorous priority list for new Congress: 'Real work begins'…Read more

GOV HARRIS?: Could Vice President Kamala Harris make a run for California governor in two years?…Read more

'DRILL, BABY, DRILL': Trump vows to unleash US energy, undo key Biden rules in 2nd term…Read more

MELANIA 'ON THE MOVE': Melania Trump launches 'On the Move' digital photo series highlighting her 'fast-moving life'…Read more

Cabinet Picks

'UNQUALIFIED': Democrats trash Tulsi Gabbard after Trump taps her for DNI post…Read more

OUT OF THE RUNNING: Trump attorney Alina Habba not considering press secretary role…Read more

GAETZ CLOSED: What happens to the Gaetz House ethics report?…Read more

Capitol Hill

'WILL NOT LET IT STAND': RNC files two lawsuits in Pennsylvania amid Sen Bob Casey refusing to concede race…Read more

DECLARING VICTORY: California Democrat Josh Harder declares victory in House race…Read more

STILL COUNTING: Size of Republican House majority to be decided by 9 remaining uncalled races…Read more

COUNT 'EM AGAIN: Pennsylvania Senate race triggers recount, with McCormick projected to win and Casey yet to concede…Read more

MAJORITY NARROWS: Oregon Democrat unseats GOP incumbent in toss-up House race, narrowing Republicans' majority…Read more

'MOVES QUICKLY': Trump says Thune 'will do an outstanding job' as Senate Majority Leader…Read more

'PRESERVE FEDERAL RECORDS': Top GOP senators warn DOJ to preserve Jack Smith docs in Trump cases, citing 'past destruction' of records…Read more

Across America 

DUEL OF THE MEGADONORS: Elon Musk dubs himself the ''George Soros' of the middle'…Read more

CERTIFICATION SEASON: Election calendar continues with key post-election dates…Read more

TRUMPING THE TOLL: Hochul spurs bipartisan outrage over massive toll reboot, as Dems worry Trump will block it…Read more

HOWARD KURTZ: Is it curtains for mainstream media?…Read more

'ESPECIALLY EGREGIOUS': Florida AG files lawsuit against FEMA over alleged political discrimination against Trump supporters…Read more

LAPD: Newly sworn-in LAPD chief sparks backlash after revealing plan to buck Trump admin on 'mass deportations'…Read more

CULTURE WAR: Ohio House passes bill that would restrict transgender student access to school bathrooms…Read more

