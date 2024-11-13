Newly sworn-in LAPD chief sparks backlash after revealing plan to buck Trump admin on 'mass deportations'

The newly confirmed chief of the Los Angeles Police Department made it clear during a recent hearing that his department will "not assist" with the "mass deportations" in comments that sparked social media backlash.

"Since my appearance before the committee on public safety, the national election has caused many Angelenos to feel a deep, deep fear, especially in the immigrant community," new LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said at a November 8 city council meeting before being sworn in as the department’s 59th chief.

"I have met with members of the community and heard that fear. We also heard some of that just now at public comment. I know we’ll speak more about immigration later in this hearing, but I want to be unequivocally clear here in my opening comments," McDonnell continued. "LAPD will protect our immigrant community, LAPD officers will not take action to determine a person’s immigration status, and will not arrest someone for their status, and LAPD will not assist with mass deportations."

McDonnell went on to say that Los Angeles is a "city of immigrants."

"I know immigrants are being disparaged right now," McDonnell said. "But I want the people of Los Angeles to know my viewpoint. Our nation was built by immigrants and L.A. is such an extraordinary city because of people here from literally all over the world."

McDonnell's comments sparked criticism from conservatives on social media and a clip of the hearing was posted on X by the popular conservative account LibsofTikTok.

"Who wants to tell him that they’re getting deported whether he likes it or not," the account posted.

"Time to send in the Feds," conservative influencer Harrison Krank posted on X.

"Get out of California while you still can!" political commentator Gunther Eagleman posted on X.

McDonnell, while previously serving as LA County Sheriff during Trump’s first term, worked with federal immigration agents to deport illegal alien criminals, Los Angeles Times reported , but said during the hearing he would not do so in his current role while pointing to specific policy, including Special Order 40, that prohibits it.

McDonnell was pressed in the hearing by Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez on the issue of immigration pointing to the "seismic shift in the national landscape" and asked him to talk about what "protections are guaranteed" for Los Angeles residents illegally living in the United States.

"We don’t stop somebody, we don’t arrest somebody, we don’t deal with people based on their immigration status, everybody gets to be treated equally across the city and so we will continue with that as part of who we are," McDonnell said in the hearing.

"That’s also bolstered in recent years by the Trust Act and California Values Act in more recent years so the path forward is very clear," McDonnell said. "LAPD is here to serve all of our communities, immigration is not a factor in how we deal with any individual or any group of people in any of our communities, the way we’re successful as a police organization is if when a crime occurs people are willing to come forward as a witness, as a victim, and be able to be part of the criminal justice process to hold people accountable for their crimes.

The Trust Act became law in California in 2014, after being signed by then Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, and limits the amount of time and reasons ICE hold requests can be honored by local jails.

A Cato Institute report in 2018 concluded that deportations went down in the city of Los Angeles after the Trust Act and dropped 39% while the rest of the country experienced a 9% drop.

McDonnell told Rodriguez he will be "very clear" about these immigration positions to whoever he talks to, regardless of "what we hear as part of the rhetoric of political discourse."

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAPD asking whether McDonnell believes it is "wrong" to deport criminal illegal aliens and whether his department would assist in that effort but did not receive a response.

"If they're not willing to help, then get the hell out of the way because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] is going to do their job," Tom Homan, who was acting ICE director during the first Trump administration and was recently named "border czar" under Trump, told Fox News Digital in an interview on Friday about jurisdictions that oppose a deportation effort.

Homan also pledged that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be empowered to go after the 425,000 illegal immigrants convicted of crimes and currently roaming free in the United States, according to a recent ICE report.

"We’re going to go get them," Homan told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"And I saw today numerous governors from sanctuary states saying they’re going to step in the way. They better get the hell out of the way. Either you help us or get the hell out of the way, because ICE is going to do their job. We’re going to take the handcuffs off ICE that the Biden Administration put on them and let ICE do what they do, what they do best," he added.

