Trump ally Clay Fuller advances in Georgia fight for MTG’s former seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican House candidate Clay Fuller says his playbook for the runoff election for a vacant congressional district in solidly red northwest Georgia that was once held by Marjorie Taylor Greene is simple.

"We're just going to continue to get that message out about President Trump supporting us, and my experience, being a military officer, an elected district attorney and an America First fighter too," Fuller told Fox News Digital.

Fuller was interviewed soon after he advanced to the runoff after coming in the top two in the special election in Georgia's 14th Congressional District. He will face off in the runoff with Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired brigadier general and cattle farmer.

Harris grabbed 37% of the vote, with Fuller at 35% amid a field of 17 candidates, including 12 Republicans.

SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE'S OLD SEAT IN CONGRESS HEADS INTO OVERTIME

Tuesday's special election and the April 7 runoff are being held as Republicans cling to a razor-thin 218–214 majority in the House.

The congressional seat was left vacant when MAGA firebrand Greene stepped down at the beginning of January. Greene quit Congress with a year left in her term, after a very public falling out with Trump mostly over her push to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The GOP cannot afford any surprises and allow the Democrats to pull an upset in a district which extends from Atlanta's northwest exurbs to Georgia's northwestern border with Alabama and northern border with Tennessee — that Trump carried by a whopping 37 points in his 2024 presidential victory.

CONSERVATIVE LEADER: MIDTERMS A CHOICE BETWEEN TRUMP'S GREAT PROGRESS' AND LETTING ‘SOCIALISTS BACK IN’

"President Trump truly matters in Georgia 14," emphasized Fuller, a local prosecutor and Air National Guard member.

Trump teamed up with Fuller during a stop in the district in March. Speaking ahead of the president at an event in Rome, Georgia, Fuller described himself as a "MAGA warrior."

"It’s Christmas every time he's here," Fuller told Fox News Digital. "Let's get him back as many times as we can. I'd love to have him here every day. I know he's got bigger issues than Georgia 14 to deal with, but I'd love to see him. Let's get Vice President JD Vance down here. Let's get everybody down here."

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey, pointing to Harris topping the field Tuesday, argued that "Georgians are sick and tired of cost-raising, health care-cutting, failed Republican leadership — and Shawn’s performance tonight is the proof."

Harris, taking to social media Wednesday, said, "Last night we came out on top in a crowded field and earned our spot in the runoff. That’s no small thing in Northwest Georgia. Now it’s one-on-one on April 7. We’re going right back to work — and we’re going to win again."

But Harris, who lost to Greene by nearly 30 points in 2024, will face a steep climb in the runoff election.

Democrat sources tell Fox News Digital it's highly unlikely Democratic-aligned groups will invest resources in the runoff.

Fuller said he would be reaching out to the other Republican candidates who were on the ballot, including former state Sen. Colton Moore, a vocal Trump supporter who enjoys plenty of support from the far right. Moore finished in third place, with nearly 12% of the vote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We know that the Republican Party is going to consolidate around President Trump's choice. We're going to drive out the vote," Fuller said.

And he emphasized, "Everybody in the field understands that a Democrat cannot represent Georgia 14. It would be a tragedy for Georgia 14, a tragedy for the MAGA movement. And we're going to rally around as a party and go and win this thing and defeat Sean Harris."