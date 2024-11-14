Size of Republican House majority to be decided by 9 remaining uncalled races

More than a week after Election Day, the final outcome of the 2024 election is still yet to be decided as nine House races remain uncalled.

Republican Donald Trump won the presidency again and the GOP will have the Senate majority. The GOP is projected to maintain a majority in the House of Representatives, but the size of that majority will be unclear until all the votes are counted. The balance of power currently sits at 218 seats for Republicans and 208 for the Democrats.

Here's where things stand with the uncalled House races:

GOP INCUMBENT PROJECTED TO DEFEAT DEM CHALLENGER IN CLOSELY WATCHED ARIZONA HOUSE RACE

Alaska

At-large district

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola is in a tight race in Alaska’s at-large congressional district, where she is trailing Republican entrepreneur Nick Begich.

As of Thursday morning, Begich holds more than a 3-point lead at 49% of the vote compared to Peltola's 45.9%. The vote count sits at 145,754 to 136,319, with roughly 94% of the vote counted.

California

9th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Josh Harder leads Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln by more than 3 percentage points. Though the race is uncalled, Lincoln has conceded to Harder.

"While the results are not what we had hoped for, I remain incredibly proud of the journey we've shared and the incredible progress we've made together," Lincoln said in a statement.

"This campaign may have ended, but the work continues."

The district had about 86% of the vote recorded as of Thursday, and Harder's lead expanded to 8,125 votes.

13th Congressional District

Republican Rep. John Duarte is leading former Democratic state assembly member Adam Gray in California’s 13th Congressional District, but the highly contested race remains uncalled as of Thursday.

Roughly 74% of the vote has been counted, and Duarte holds a 51.2% to 48.8% lead. The pair is separated by just under 4,000 votes.

21st Congressional District

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Costa leads his Republican challenger, Michael Maher, in a 51.6% to 48.4% race as of Thursday morning.

So far, 81.7% of the vote has been counted, and Costa's lead is more than 5,000 votes.

45th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel leads her Democratic challenger Derek Tran by a few hundred votes as of Thursday morning. A little more than 92% of the votes have been counted, and Steel's lead has shrunk to 349 votes.

REPUBLICANS PROJECTED TO KEEP CONTROL OF HOUSE AS TRUMP PREPARES TO IMPLEMENT AGENDA

Iowa

1st Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannet Miller-Meeks holds a less than 1% lead over challenger Christina Bohannan with 99% of the vote counted. Miller-Meeks' lead sits at just under 1,000 votes.

Maine

2nd Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Jared Golden holds a razor-thin lead over Republican challenger Austin Theriault as of Thursday morning.

With 98% of the votes counted, Golden's lead sits at less than 800 votes.

TRUMP THROWS FULL SUPPORT BEHIND MIKE JOHNSON BEFORE SPEAKER ELECTION

Ohio

9th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur leads her Republican challenger, Derek Merrin, by less than 1 point with 99% of the votes counted. Kaptur's lead sits at just over 1,000 votes as of Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oregon

5th Congressional District

Republican incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is trailing her Democratic challenger, Janelle Bynum, by nearly 3 points with 93% of the votes counted Tuesday.

Bynum's lead sits at just over 10,000 votes. Independent and third-party candidates earned some 27,500 votes in the district.