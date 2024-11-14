Democrat senator reacts to Gaetz nomination: 'Red alert moment'

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., warned Tuesday that President-elect Trump's selection of former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to be U.S. attorney general signaled Trump's intention to follow through on promises to persecute his opponents.

Murphy called the firebrand Floridian "dangerously unqualified" to lead the Justice Department, noting that Gaetz urged the need to abolish the FBI and other law enforcement agencies that do not get in line with conservative priorities.

"Gaetz has been Trump's chief defender when it comes to Trump's assault on democracy. His attempt to overthrow the government on January 6th. And he has openly called for the abolition of law enforcement agencies if they don't get in line with conservative political priorities," Murphy said.

"This is going to be a red alert moment for American democracy. Matt Gaetz is being nominated for one reason and one reason only: Because he will implement Donald Trump's transition of the Department of Justice from an agency that stands up for all of us to an agency that is simply an arm of the White House designed to persecute and prosecute Trump's political enemies."

Trump sent shock waves through the political world on Wednesday, when he tapped Gaetz, who has never worked in law enforcement, to be the nation's top law enforcement officer. In a statement, Trump lauded Gaetz as "a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney" who "will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

Murphy noted that several Republican senators have already signaled their opposition to the controversial now ex-congressman, who was previously under a yearlong investigation stemming from accusations he had a sexual relationship with a minor. The Department of Justice ultimately did not press charges.

"You could literally hear the jaws dropping to the floor of Republican senators who are now going to be in a position to stand up to Donald Trump in a way that they have been unwilling to," said Murphy.

However, he added the announcement was "not surprising" since "Trump told us during the campaign that he was going to use the White House to go after people who politically opposed him."

"It seems that this pick for the head of the Department of Justice is very much in line with the promises he made during the campaign."