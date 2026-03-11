Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

House GOP leader launches Senate bid as Trump taps Markwayne Mullin for DHS

House GOP Policy Committee Chairman Kevin Hern officially launched his campaign Wednesday

By Elizabeth Elkind , Alex Miller Fox News
Trump nominates Sen. Markwayne Mullin as new DHS secretary Video

Trump nominates Sen. Markwayne Mullin as new DHS secretary

Chad Wolf, former acting DHS Secretary, weighs in on President Donald Trump's nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., as the new DHS secretary.

A member of House GOP leadership is jumping into the open race for a Senate seat likely being vacated by Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., after he was tapped to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

House GOP Policy Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Okla., is officially launching his campaign for the Senate on Wednesday with support from at least four Republicans in the upper chamber.

"The American dream is under threat by the radical left and RINO Republicans who oppose President Trump’s America First agenda and want to turn the United States into a third-world country," he says in his campaign debut video. 

"That's why I'm running for U.S. Senate — to ensure President Trump has a loyal ally, a leader who stood by his side when RINOs turned their backs on him, who will fight against Democrat insanity, keep the southern border secure, deport dangerous illegal immigrants, stand with law enforcement, and deliver economic affordability."

40+ HOUSE REPUBLICANS RALLY BEHIND MARKWAYNE MULLIN FOR DHS, CALL IT A ‘CRITICAL MOMENT’ FOR BORDER SECURITY

A split image of Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin

House GOP Policy Committee Chairman Kevin Hern is running for the Senate seat that will likely open up in November after Sen. Markwayne Mullin was tapped to lead DHS. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Hern, who grew up in poverty without indoor plumbing until his teenage years, found considerable wealth as a McDonald’s franchisee before coming to Congress in 2018.

He’s the first major Republican candidate to declare his intent to run for Mullin’s seat in November — and whoever wins the GOP primary in the deep-red Midwestern state is the likely favorite to win.

Mullin is expected to leave the Senate after being tapped by President Donald Trump to lead DHS following Kristi Noem’s firing. He’s facing a confirmation hearing later this month.

Traditionally, Senate vacancies are filled by the state’s governor to serve out the remainder of the previous senator’s term. That person is also usually the favorite to win the seat in the subsequent election cycle.

But in Oklahoma, the governor’s appointee must sign an affidavit swearing they will not run in the next election — which in this case is coming in November, with Mullin’s term ending at the end of 2026.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem delivers remarks

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem delivers remarks during a working lunch at the "Shield of the Americas" Summit at Trump National Doral in Miami, on March 7, 2026. (Rebecca Blackwell/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not clear yet how crowded the GOP primary for Mullin’s open seat will get. Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., has previously said she is considering her own campaign but has not made any final decisions.

MULLIN PROMISES TO EARN DEM VOTES AS GOP COLLEAGUES POUNCE ON HIS SEAT

Hern, meanwhile, is already stacking his team with Trump operatives.

He’s recruited pollster Tony Fabrizio, who is closely aligned with the president, as his campaign’s senior advisor.

Fabrizio said in a statement that Hern is in a "strong position" to win the seat, citing his "record of support for President Trump’s agenda, the trust he has built with Oklahoma voters, and his experience in public service and in business."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s, R-S.D., first goal is to get Mullin’s seat quickly filled. He is set to meet with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a common practice when an appointment needs to be made, this week, a source familiar told Fox News Digital. 

It’s common practice for a governor to meet with the leader of the Senate to work on appointing a replacement, as is the case with Mullin, who is set to begin his confirmation process in the upper chamber next week. 

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt updates the media on a deadly tornado that ripped through Barnsdall, northeast Oklahoma, on May 7, 2024. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Further down the line, Thune has no preference as to who would replace Mullin, who is currently a member of his leadership team. 

"You know, obviously we want — we're going to have to fill that seat for Markwayne here by the end of the month in the near term, and then the long-term issue will be decided by the voters of Oklahoma," Thune said. "So whoever they decide to send us, we'll be happy to receive."

Still, Hern has already snatched up the endorsement of a handful of senators, including Sens. Jim Banks, R-Ind., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Trump has given a deadline of March 31 for Mullin to take over and for Noem to get out, and he is expected to easily pass through the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Whether Mullin hits hurdles during a full confirmation vote remains an open question. 

