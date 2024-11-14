Melania Trump launches 'On the Move' digital photo series highlighting her 'fast-moving life'

Former and incoming first lady Melania Trump rolled out a digital photography series to highlight her life on the campaign trail and at home.

Trump rolled out her "On The Move" limited-edition digital photo series, which includes 16 digital images showcasing Trump in various settings, including her office, the campaign trail and at her home.

The photographs were captured by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux and offer a glimpse into the first lady’s "fast-moving life."

"I am pleased to share my journey — through photographs — with fans and collectors," Trump told Fox News Digital.

"On the Move" costs $195 and is being sold on the former first lady’s website. It also will be minted on the Solana blockchain, which is an "eco-friendly proof-of-state blockchain protocol."

Trump has used Solana blockchain in the past — most recently for her "1776 Collection," which was a range of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) digital collectibles comprised of images across the U.S. She also released a line of limited-edition handcrafted Christmas ornaments in 2022, along with corresponding animated NFTs to celebrate the season.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative that helps to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

Her Fostering the Future is aimed at granting computer science scholarships to children aging out of the foster care system and giving them the academic foundation needed to secure technology-based jobs.

Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview last year that if she had the privilege to serve as first lady again — which she will, beginning on Jan. 20, 2025 — she would continue to prioritize initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children to ensure they have the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

"My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow and thrive," she said.

Last month, the former first lady rolled out her first-ever memoir, "Melania," and a special collector's edition containing exclusive images she photographed at the White House. That special edition features 256 pages in full color, with each copy signed by Trump.

"Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows," she told Fox News Digital. "Each story shaped me into who I am today."

She said that "although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth."