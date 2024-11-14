Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Who are Trump's likely top contenders to lead comms team, interact with the media?

Trump is already building his second administration at a much faster pace than his 2016 transition period

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – President-elect Donald Trump is on a Cabinet announcement spree just a week after his massive win against Vice President Kamala Harris, with his eyes locked on who he will announce to head up his White House communications team. 

Karoline Leavitt is the leading name for press secretary after she worked as the Trump campaign’s national press secretary throughout the high-stakes election cycle. Alina Habba, Trump’s legal spokeswoman and adviser, was also viewed as a front-runner for the position but said Thursday she would "be better served in other capacities."

"While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities. This adminstration is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!" she posted to X on Thursday morning. 

Speculation has mounted that in addition to Leavitt – and previously Habba – Trump could potentially announce former President George W. Bush aide and CNN contributor Scott Jennings for the role, or longtime Trump adviser and ally Jason Miller, or campaign spokesman and adviser Steven Cheung. Other names floated as potential contenders include former ESPN host Sage Steele, RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko and former Trump administration official Monica Crowley.

Trump smiling in closeup shot

Democrats reportedly are concerned that President-elect Donald Trump could potentially appoint another conservative-leaning Supreme Court justice. (AP/Evan Vucci)

During Trump's first administration, the communications team saw, at times, a revolving door of press secretaries and communications directors. 

Back in 2016, Trump announced Sean Spicer as his first press secretary, who served in the position from Jan. 20, 2017 to July of that year. Spicer resigned after Trump named Anthony Scaramucci as communications director in a communications team shake-up. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who currently serves as governor of Arkansas, took over the position from July 2017 until July 2019. 

  • Karoline Leavitt smiles
    Image 1 of 6

    Karoline Leavitt is seen leaving Trump Tower on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

  • Alina Habba closeup
    Image 2 of 6

    Alina Habba speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  • Sage Steele at Trump rally
    Image 3 of 6

    Television anchor Sage Steele takes the stage during a former President Donald Trump campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on Nov. 3, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

  • Scott Jennings on CNN
    Image 4 of 6

    CNN commentator Scott Jennings said that "nobody believes" the claim that President Biden's health has been good. (CNN)

  • Monica Crowley
    Image 5 of 6

    Monica Crowley, former U.S. assistant secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs, walks to a morning session at the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 12, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

  • RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko
    Image 6 of 6

    Elizabeth Pipko attends The Heart Of Cool at Alife on Sept. 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Scaramucci served as communications director for about 10 days before he was shown the door and has since been a top critic of the former and upcoming president. Spicer had also served as acting communications director during Trump’s first administration and was followed by Scaramucci, Hope Hicks, Bill Shine and finally Stephanie Grisham as communications directors. 

On the press secretary front, Grisham followed Sanders as press secretary, notably serving in the role in the early days of the pandemic before Kayleigh McEnany took over the role, serving in the position until President Biden’s inauguration in 2021. 

Sean Spicer at white house briefing room podium

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts a White House daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on June 12, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump’s second administration is already coming together at a much faster pace than during his 2016 transition phase, with Trump announcing 20 individuals for key Cabinet and administration positions as of Thursday. 

"The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail — and his Cabinet picks reflect his priority to put America First. President Trump will continue to appoint highly qualified men and women who have the talent, experience and necessary skill sets to Make America Great Again," Leavitt told Fox News Digital when asked about Trump's speedy roll-out of Cabinet picks earlier this week. 

Trump tapped Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., for example, to serve as his national security adviser, announcing that pick on Tuesday, about three days ahead of his announcement for the same role in 2016, when he chose former Army Gen. Mike Flynn for the position about 10 days after Election Day. 

Trump pointing, US flags behind him

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump also announced he chose former New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, a pick Trump did not make until Dec. 7, 2016, when he tapped Scott Pruitt to serve in the role.

Trump's first pick for his administration, Susie Wiles for chief of staff, was announced the day after the election, while his 2016 announcement of Reince Priebus as chief of staff was made five days after the election. 

Trump has made one communications appointment announcement, revealing on Wednesday that Taylor Budowich will serve as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. 

Trump did not announce his first press secretary pick back in 2016 until Dec. 22, 2016, though this year’s pick is anticipated to be publicly announced much sooner, similar to his Cabinet announcements. 

