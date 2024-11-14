Elon Musk dubs himself the ''George Soros' of the middle'

Business tycoon Elon Musk, who staunchly supported President-elect Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election, has described himself as the "'George Soros' of the middle."

Soros, a wealthy liberal political donor, is known for supporting left-wing politicians and causes.

A video circulating online shows Musk raising his hand after a speaker asked where there is a "George Soros of the right."

Cheers and applause erupted, and the speaker, who is not visible on camera, went on to mention Musk, saying, "we're so, so grateful."

But in a post on his social media platform X, Musk noted, "More accurate would be that I’m ‘George Soros’ of the middle. I don't want the pendulum to swing too far right, but right now it’s just too far left."

Musk has previously claimed that Soros "hates humanity."

"Soros arbitraged politics. He figured out that spending small amounts of money in many obscure, but influential, races is far more effective than money spent on major contests," Musk tweeted last year. "The mistake people make is thinking that he did it for the good of humanity. He hates humanity."

"The Soros organization appears to want nothing less than the destruction of western civilization," Musk also posted last year.

Trump tapped Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy – an author and entrepreneur who dropped his presidential bid and backed Trump in January – to lead an effort to identify government waste.

In a statement, Trump noted that the effort, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, "will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before."

In a post on X, Musk blamed inflation on massive government spending.

"The excess government spending is what causes inflation! ALL government spending is taxation. This is a very important concept to appreciate. It is either direct taxation, like income tax, or indirect via inflation due to increasing the money supply," the business magnate noted.

Trump praised Musk and thanked him for his support.

"Elon Musk is a great guy, loaded with personality and ‘brainpower.’ He is definitely a high IQ person, which is the reason that his really strong Endorsement meant so much to me, and to MAGA," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"He’s at a beautiful Mar-a-Lago concert right now, and the crowd absolutely loves him," Trump continued in his post on Wednesday night. "Thank you Elon for the great job you did in helping us WIN the ‘most consequential election in 129 years,’ especially your hard work in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It will never be forgotten. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"