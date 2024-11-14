Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk dubs himself the ''George Soros' of the middle'

Musk strongly supported Trump in the 2024 election

Trump announces Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Department of Government Efficiency Video

 Fox News host Laura Ingraham has the latest as President-elect Trump's second administration begins to take shape on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Business tycoon Elon Musk, who staunchly supported President-elect Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election, has described himself as the "'George Soros' of the middle."

Soros, a wealthy liberal political donor, is known for supporting left-wing politicians and causes.

A video circulating online shows Musk raising his hand after a speaker asked where there is a "George Soros of the right." 

Cheers and applause erupted, and the speaker, who is not visible on camera, went on to mention Musk, saying, "we're so, so grateful."

ELIZABETH WARREN GETS SARCASTIC AFTER TRUMP TAPS MUSK, RAMASWAMY FOR DOGE: ‘YEAH, THIS SEEMS REALLY EFFICIENT’

Left: Elon Musk; Right: George Soros

Elon Musk, left, and George Soros, billionaire and founder of Soros Fund Management LLC. (Left: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Right: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But in a post on his social media platform X, Musk noted, "More accurate would be that I’m ‘George Soros’ of the middle. I don't want the pendulum to swing too far right, but right now it’s just too far left."

Musk has previously claimed that Soros "hates humanity."

"Soros arbitraged politics. He figured out that spending small amounts of money in many obscure, but influential, races is far more effective than money spent on major contests," Musk tweeted last year. "The mistake people make is thinking that he did it for the good of humanity. He hates humanity."  

‘FIRST BUDDY’: ELON EARNS FAMILY STATUS IN TRUMP WORLD AS MUSK EXPANDS POLITICAL FOOTPRINT 

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"The Soros organization appears to want nothing less than the destruction of western civilization," Musk also posted last year.

Trump tapped Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy – an author and entrepreneur who dropped his presidential bid and backed Trump in January – to lead an effort to identify government waste.

In a statement, Trump noted that the effort, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, "will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before."

In a post on X, Musk blamed inflation on massive government spending.

"The excess government spending is what causes inflation! ALL government spending is taxation. This is a very important concept to appreciate. It is either direct taxation, like income tax, or indirect via inflation due to increasing the money supply," the business magnate noted.

ELON MUSK GIVES $75M TO PRO-TRUMP SUPER PAC, HITS ROAD IN PENNSYLVANIA

Elon Musk speaking while Donald Trump is standing in the background

Elon Musk speaks on stage as he joins former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump praised Musk and thanked him for his support.

"Elon Musk is a great guy, loaded with personality and ‘brainpower.’ He is definitely a high IQ person, which is the reason that his really strong Endorsement meant so much to me, and to MAGA," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"He’s at a beautiful Mar-a-Lago concert right now, and the crowd absolutely loves him," Trump continued in his post on Wednesday night. "Thank you Elon for the great job you did in helping us WIN the ‘most consequential election in 129 years,’ especially your hard work in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It will never be forgotten. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

