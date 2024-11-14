Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives

California Democrat Josh Harder declares victory in House race

Eight other races have not yet been called

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
Matt Gaetz's nomination rocks Capitol Hill Video

Matt Gaetz's nomination rocks Capitol Hill

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the controversial selection by President-elect Trump on 'Special Report.'

California Democrat Rep. Josh Harder has declared victory over his Republican opponent, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, who has conceded the race. 

"While the results are not what we hoped for, I remain incredibly proud of the journey we've shared," Lincoln said in a statement. 

Though Republicans will control the House, Fox News projects, Harder’s win shifts the balance of power to 219 seats for Republicans and 209 for Democrats. 

REPUBLICAN KEN CALVERT WINS RE-ELECTION TO US HOUSE IN CALIFORNIA'S 41ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Eight other races have not yet been decided. The results of three others in California remain outstanding, in addition to one in Oregon, one in Ohio, one in Maine, one in Alaska and one in Iowa. 

Republicans will also control the Senate and White House, delivering President-elect Donald Trump a trifecta. 

