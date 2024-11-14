California Democrat Josh Harder declares victory in House race

California Democrat Rep. Josh Harder has declared victory over his Republican opponent, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, who has conceded the race.

"While the results are not what we hoped for, I remain incredibly proud of the journey we've shared," Lincoln said in a statement.

Though Republicans will control the House, Fox News projects, Harder’s win shifts the balance of power to 219 seats for Republicans and 209 for Democrats.

Eight other races have not yet been decided. The results of three others in California remain outstanding, in addition to one in Oregon, one in Ohio, one in Maine, one in Alaska and one in Iowa.

Republicans will also control the Senate and White House, delivering President-elect Donald Trump a trifecta.