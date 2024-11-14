Expand / Collapse search
Senate

Trump says Thune 'will do an outstanding job' as Senate majority leader

President-elect Donald Trump says Sen John Thune 'moves quickly'

Alex Nitzberg
President-elect Donald Trump congratulated Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., after the lawmaker won election to serve as the next Senate Republican leader.

Republicans won the majority in the House and Senate during the 2024 elections.

"Congratulations to Senator John Thune, the Newly Elected Senate Majority Leader. He moves quickly, and will do an outstanding job," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

RICK SCOTT KNOCKED OUT OF SENATE LEADER RACE ON FIRST BALLOT AS THUNE AND CORNYN ADVANCE

Left: Donald Trump; Right: Sen. John Thune

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. (Left: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Right: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and John Cornyn of Texas had also been vying for the role.

"While it isn’t the result we hoped for, I will do everything possible to make sure John Thune is successful in accomplishing President Trump's agenda," Scott said in a statement.

"We are united and prepared to enact President Trump’s agenda on day one, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to take advantage of the opportunities we will have next year to confirm nominees, address our national debt, extend the Trump tax cuts, and reverse the Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous border policies," Cornyn said in a statement.

MITCH MCCONNELL SINGS TRUMP CAMPAIGN PRAISES: ‘SHARPER OPERATION THIS TIME’

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Outgoing U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Thune will succeed current Senate Republican Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., next year. McConnell, who has long occupied the post, did not seek another term in the role.

Trump noted that he looks forward to working with Thune and the other senators selected for various Senate Republican leadership roles.

"I look forward to working with him, and Senators John Barrasso (Senate Majority Whip), Tom Cotton (Senate Republican Conference Chairman), Shelley Moore Capito (Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairman), James Lankford (Republican Conference Vice Chairman), and Tim Scott (National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman) to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he said in the post.

SENATE LEADER CONTENDER JOHN THUNE RESPONDS TO NEW TRUMP LITMUS TEST AHEAD OF ELECTION

Sen. John Thune and other senators

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., newly elected Senate Majority Leader for the upcoming 119th Congress, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (TING SHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Thune indicated during remarks on Wednesday that Republican senators will work with House colleagues to implement Trump's agenda.

