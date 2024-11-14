Trump attorney Alina Habba not considering press secretary role

President-elect Donald Trump's senior adviser and attorney Alina Habba says she is not considering the role of press secretary, despite "support and speculation."

Habba addressed the rumors on the social media platform X early Thursday morning, adding that "this administration is going to be epic!"

"Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities," she said.

Names under consideration include Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt, former Trump administration official Monica Crowley, former ESPN host Sage Steele, CNN contributor Scott Jennings and RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko, according to Axios.

The press secretary role is one of the most visible at the White House, typically holding daily press briefings with the White House press corps to speak on behalf of the president.

His new administration plans to challenge longstanding traditions that favor mainstream outlets like major broadcast and cable news networks, national newspapers and wire services, like The Associated Press, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, according to Axios.

Trump's new administration is considering giving MAGA-friendly outlets access to the press briefings, Axios reports, which have traditionally featured cable news, print and wire service reporters.

Trump continues making his cabinet picks ahead of his inauguration as the 47th president of the U.S. in January.

Some congressional Republicans told Fox News Digital Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who resigned from Congress on Wednesday as Trump tapped him to be his attorney general, may face a tough confirmation path because he was previously under Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into sex trafficking allegations. Last year, Gaetz's office said the DOJ ended their investigation and determined he would not be charged with any crimes.

A House Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz was also expected to be released soon, but Gaetz's resignation means it may not become public.

Tulsi Gabbard, who served as a Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii from 2013 to 2021 before becoming an independent in 2022 and joining the GOP last month, has been selected by Trump to serve as director of national intelligence in his new Cabinet.

