Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump attorney Alina Habba not considering press secretary role

Habba posts to X she is flattered by 'support and speculation'

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Alina Habba calls on Judge Merchan to 'dismiss' Trump case Video

Alina Habba calls on Judge Merchan to 'dismiss' Trump case

Trump senior campaign adviser Alina Habba provides legal insight into the president-elect’s legal challenges as he prepares to take office on 'Hannity.'

President-elect Donald Trump's senior adviser and attorney Alina Habba says she is not considering the role of press secretary, despite "support and speculation."

Habba addressed the rumors on the social media platform X early Thursday morning, adding that "this administration is going to be epic!"

"Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities," she said. 

Names under consideration include Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt, former Trump administration official Monica Crowley, former ESPN host Sage Steele, CNN contributor Scott Jennings and RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko, according to Axios. 

The press secretary role is one of the most visible at the White House, typically holding daily press briefings with the White House press corps to speak on behalf of the president.

His new administration plans to challenge longstanding traditions that favor mainstream outlets like major broadcast and cable news networks, national newspapers and wire services, like The Associated Press, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, according to Axios. 

TRUMP APPOINTS TULSI GABBARD AS DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: 'FEARLESS SPIRIT'

Habba speaking

Alina Habba has served as President-elect Donald Trump's legal advisor. (Getty Images)

Trump's new administration is considering giving MAGA-friendly outlets access to the press briefings, Axios reports, which have traditionally featured cable news, print and wire service reporters.

MATT GAETZ RESIGNS FROM CONGRESS OVER TRUMP NOD TO BE ATTORNEY GENERAL, JOHNSON SAYS

Alina Habba, Donald Trump

Trump campaign senior advisor Alina Habba and president-elect President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Trump continues making his cabinet picks ahead of his inauguration as the 47th president of the U.S. in January.

Some congressional Republicans told Fox News Digital Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who resigned from Congress on Wednesday as Trump tapped him to be his attorney general, may face a tough confirmation path because he was previously under Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into sex trafficking allegations. Last year, Gaetz's office said the DOJ ended their investigation and determined he would not be charged with any crimes. 

A House Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz was also expected to be released soon, but Gaetz's resignation means it may not become public.

Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz, wearing a Laken Riley pin, is seen in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2024, ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address. (Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

gabbard trump

President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at the National Guard Association of the United States' 146th General Conference on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tulsi Gabbard, who served as a Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii from 2013 to 2021 before becoming an independent in 2022 and joining the GOP last month, has been selected by Trump to serve as director of national intelligence in his new Cabinet. 

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind, Julia Johnson, Kelly Phares and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report. 

More from Politics