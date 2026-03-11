Epstein accountant testifies he never saw 'any type of transaction' with Trump, Comer says

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Jeffrey Epstein's longtime accountant testified behind closed doors that he was never aware of any payments the late financier and sex offender made to President Donald Trump, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday.

Richard Kahn, one of the executors of Epstein's estate, is the latest person to be deposed in the committee's investigation into how the federal government handled Epstein's case.

"Mr. Kahn testified under oath that — because the Democrats asked this question — that he had never seen any type of transaction to Trump or anyone in his family," Comer told reporters. "That makes the fifth witness now that's testified under oath that they've never seen any involvement by Donald Trump or the family."

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Comer said Kahn did confirm, however, that five people paid money to Epstein: ex-Victoria's Secret CEO Les Wexner, hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, businessman Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds and investor Leon Black. Epstein was known to have served as a financial advisor for each of them.

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"What Kahn said is he was under the impression that Epstein made his money as a tax advisor and a financial planner. So, these were the five people that transferred significant sums of money to Epstein," Comer said.

But when it comes to Trump, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., gave a slightly different account of what Kahn said behind closed doors.

He told reporters Kahn said a "person who was an accuser of Donald Trump was given a settlement by Jeffrey Epstein's estate."

That does not necessarily mean that the alleged settlement was regarding Trump.

A person familiar with the deposition told Fox News Digital, "Earlier testimony from Kahn about the Trump accuser receiving a settlement from the Epstein estate is incorrect. When the Democrats asked about Jane Doe 4, they were talking about someone else. Kahn’s attorneys went back on the record to clarify that the person the Dems thought was Jane Doe 4 was not an individual they had ever heard of."

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The president was known to be a friend of Epstein's until the two had a falling out before the late pedophile's first federal investigation.

He has not been implicated in any wrongdoing related to his crimes.

Subramanyam said Kahn also testified that "there was another head of state that was mentioned as having financial transactions with Jeffrey Epstein," though he did not elaborate on who that was.