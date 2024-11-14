Pennsylvania Senate race triggers recount, with McCormick projected to win and Casey yet to concede

Pennsylvania officials announced Wednesday that the tight margin in the Senate race between Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania and Republican Sen.-elect Dave McCormick has triggered an automatic recount under Pennsylvania law.

Fox News projected McCormick as the winner on Nov. 7, and McCormick has since attended new-senator orientation in Washington. Despite Casey not conceding, Republicans are projected to have the Senate majority, with 53 seats to Democrats' 47.

With 99% reporting as of Thursday morning, McCormick had 3,383,676 votes, or 48.91%, compared to Casey’s 3,357,191, or 48.52%, a difference of 26,485 votes, or 0.39 percentage points.

Once counties finish counting their ballots, they must begin the recount no later than Wednesday, Nov. 20, and the recount must be completed by noon on Nov. 26.

Of the four previous automatic recounts since the passage of Act 97 of 2004, the initial results of the election were affirmed. Results of the recount will not be published until Nov. 27, and it is expected to cost taxpayers more than $1 million, election officials said.

McCormick spokesperson Elizabeth Gregory said that the deficit is too high for Casey to overcome.

"Senator-elect McCormick’s lead is insurmountable, which the AP made clear in calling the race," Gregory said in a statement.

"A recount will be a waste of time and taxpayer money but it is Senator Casey’s prerogative. Senator-elect McCormick knows what it’s like to lose an election and is sure Senator Casey will eventually reach the right conclusion."

McCormick declared victory in Pittsburgh on Friday, thanking Casey and his family for their decades of service to the commonwealth.

Casey, a three-term incumbent, has accused McCormick of trying to "disenfranchise" voters with lawsuits.

In a video Tuesday, Casey said that the democratic process "will play out" once all the votes are counted.

"My priority has always been standing up for the people of Pennsylvania. Across our commonwealth, close to 7 million people cast their votes in a free and fair election. Our county election officials will finish counting those votes, just like they do in every election," Casey said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., initially declined to invite McCormick to the new-senator orientation this week, citing thousands of votes still yet to be counted.

Amid pressure from GOP senators, Schumer on Tuesday agreed to invite McCormick, as well as Democratic Sen.-elect Ruben Gallego, whose Arizona race against Republican Kari Lake was not called until Monday night.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Deirdre Heavey, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this report.