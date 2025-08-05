Fox News Politics Newsletter: US Attorney Investigating Adam Schiff

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Justice Department weighing release of Ghislaine Maxwell interview
-Hunter Biden says he's started new job with California nonprofit
-Fifth Cincinnati brawl suspect’s mugshot released after FBI arrest
California Dem Subject of US Attorney Probe Involving Maryland Mortgage
Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is under criminal investigation for mortgage fraud, a Trump administration source told Fox News.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham broke the news on Tuesday night on "The Ingraham Angle," saying the source said a criminal investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland on possible charges involving mortgage fraud…. READ MORE
White House
'COOLEST GUY': Michelle Obama celebrates Barack as ‘coolest guy’ on his birthday after the pair joked off divorce rumors
UP TOP: Trump appears on White House roof amid talks of historic renovations
THE BIG HYPOTHETICAL: Trump answers question on whether he'll try to run again
Zohran Mamdani
BENCHING THE BLUE: Replace cops with social workers, 'transit ambassadors' on some 911 calls
MISSING IN ACTION: Mamdani's attempted police pivot continues after Adams asks 'Where was he?'
'DARK MOMENT': Mamdani preaches from pulpit of radical pastor pushing reparations, abolishing police: 'Brother and friend'
SNUBBING THE BLUE: Adams asks 'where was' Mamdani at previous NYPD funerals
SOCIALIST SURGE: Will progressive challenger top incumbent mayor in Seattle's primary?
LEFTIES UNITE: Zohran Mamdani in position to help socialist party 'seize state power,' DSA leader admits
World Stage
DUTCH DOLLARS: Netherlands becomes first NATO ally to buy US weapons for Ukraine
PUTIN'S PAYDAY: Witkoff scrambles for peace deal with Russia as sanctions loom targeting India, China
URGENT EFFORT: Fox News gets inside look at Gaza humanitarian situation as Israel weighs next steps
NUCLEAR SHOWDOWN: Russia drops missile deployment moratorium amid tensions with Trump admin
Capitol Hill
PRIMARY CHALLENGE: Iowa Republican targets GOP Sen. Joni Ernst for ouster, saying 'she doesn't vote like' Republicans
GOP SHOWDOWN: South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson accuses Rep. Nancy Mace of 'ranting and raving'
INNER CIRCLE SECRETS: 9th ex-Biden aide appears before House Oversight investigators in autopen probe
BILL ON THE HILL: Comer subpoenas the Clintons, Trump's DOJ in House Oversight's Epstein probe
Across America
NAMED AND SHAMED: DOJ names and shames 35 sanctuary cities that ‘put American citizens at risk’
TAXPAYER WATCHDOGS: Florida dispatches DOGE agents to Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville to analyze tax hikes, ‘reckless’ trends
SHELTERS SHUT DOWN: Left-wing governor scraps migrant shelter plan after $1B blowup
POWER LINES: Supreme Court orders new arguments in pivotal elections case
TRANSCRIPT RELEASE: Ghislaine Maxwell opposes release of grand jury transcripts
DEBT DIAGNOSIS: Parental rights group on new healthcare price transparency tool for families to Make America Healthy Again
STAMP OF APPROVAL: Voter ID law in Texas wins at appeals court after Biden admin lawsuit
ARNOLD'S NEW ROLE: Schwarzenegger pushing back back against Newsom redistricting bid in California
