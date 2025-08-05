Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: US Attorney Investigating Adam Schiff

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Justice Department weighing release of Ghislaine Maxwell interview

-Hunter Biden says he's started new job with California nonprofit

-Fifth Cincinnati brawl suspect’s mugshot released after FBI arrest

California Dem Subject of US Attorney Probe Involving Maryland Mortgage

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is under criminal investigation for mortgage fraud, a Trump administration source told Fox News.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham broke the news on Tuesday night on "The Ingraham Angle," saying the source said a criminal investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland on possible charges involving mortgage fraud…. READ MORE

Sen. Adam Schiff closeup

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), joined by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), speaks at a press conference introducing the Assault Weapons Ban of 2025 on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

White House

'COOLEST GUY': Michelle Obama celebrates Barack as ‘coolest guy’ on his birthday after the pair joked off divorce rumors

UP TOP: Trump appears on White House roof amid talks of historic renovations

Trump on roof of White House, waving

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures from the roof of the West Wing of the White House as he takes a tour on August 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has undertaken several renovation projects at the White House to include the construction of a concrete patio at the Rose Garden. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

THE BIG HYPOTHETICAL: Trump answers question on whether he'll try to run again

Zohran Mamdani 

BENCHING THE BLUE: Replace cops with social workers, 'transit ambassadors' on some 911 calls

MISSING IN ACTION: Mamdani's attempted police pivot continues after Adams asks 'Where was he?'

'DARK MOMENT': Mamdani preaches from pulpit of radical pastor pushing reparations, abolishing police: 'Brother and friend'

SNUBBING THE BLUE: Adams asks 'where was' Mamdani at previous NYPD funerals

Eric Adams and Zohran Mamdani split

The presumptive Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani will challenge incumbent Mayor Adams, who is running as an independent, in November's mayoral election.  (Getty Images)

SOCIALIST SURGE: Will progressive challenger top incumbent mayor in Seattle's primary?

LEFTIES UNITE: Zohran Mamdani in position to help socialist party 'seize state power,' DSA leader admits

World Stage

DUTCH DOLLARS: Netherlands becomes first NATO ally to buy US weapons for Ukraine

PUTIN'S PAYDAY: Witkoff scrambles for peace deal with Russia as sanctions loom targeting India, China

URGENT EFFORT: Fox News gets inside look at Gaza humanitarian situation as Israel weighs next steps

Palestinians in front of rubble

Palestinians return with bags from a food distribution point run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group, near the Netsarim corridor in the central Gaza Strip on Aug. 2, 2025.  (YAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

NUCLEAR SHOWDOWN: Russia drops missile deployment moratorium amid tensions with Trump admin

Capitol Hill

PRIMARY CHALLENGE: Iowa Republican targets GOP Sen. Joni Ernst for ouster, saying 'she doesn't vote like' Republicans

GOP SHOWDOWN: South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson accuses Rep. Nancy Mace of 'ranting and raving'

INNER CIRCLE SECRETS: 9th ex-Biden aide appears before House Oversight investigators in autopen probe

BILL ON THE HILL: Comer subpoenas the Clintons, Trump's DOJ in House Oversight's Epstein probe

Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton

Using the Fifth Amendment, which gives Americans the right to not self-incriminate themselves, Epstein refused to answer at least three questions related to former President Bill Clinton and at least one related to the Clinton Foundation. (Getty Images)

Across America 

NAMED AND SHAMED: DOJ names and shames 35 sanctuary cities that ‘put American citizens at risk’

TAXPAYER WATCHDOGS: Florida dispatches DOGE agents to Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville to analyze tax hikes, ‘reckless’ trends

SHELTERS SHUT DOWN: Left-wing governor scraps migrant shelter plan after $1B blowup

POWER LINES: Supreme Court orders new arguments in pivotal elections case

supreme court at night lit up

The  United States Supreme Court is seen on November 8, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty)

TRANSCRIPT RELEASE: Ghislaine Maxwell opposes release of grand jury transcripts

DEBT DIAGNOSIS: Parental rights group on new healthcare price transparency tool for families to Make America Healthy Again

STAMP OF APPROVAL: Voter ID law in Texas wins at appeals court after Biden admin lawsuit

ARNOLD'S NEW ROLE: Schwarzenegger pushing back back against Newsom redistricting bid in California 

