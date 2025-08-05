Comer subpoenas the Clintons, Trump's DOJ in House Oversight's Epstein probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for testimony regarding Jeffrey Epstein, Fox News Digital has learned.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent a flurry of subpoenas related to Epstein on Tuesday morning, with the Clintons being just two of the people that House investigators are looking to hear from.

Comer also sent a subpoena to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for records related to Epstein's case.

Others who are being compelled to appear are former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, as well as ex-Attorneys General Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales.

A House Oversight Committee subcommittee panel voted to subpoena each of the individuals, as well as the DOJ, in two respective votes last month during an unrelated hearing.

It comes after Comer followed through on an earlier full committee vote to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, a close former Epstein associate who was sentenced to 20 years in prison "for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade," according to a press release by the Southern District of New York.

Comer has agreed to delay Maxwell's deposition until after the Supreme Court heard her petition to overturn the conviction, however.

The committee is giving the DOJ until Aug. 19 to turn in records related to Epstein's case, Fox News Digital has learned

Hillary Clinton is being compelled to appear on Oct. 9, and Bill Clinton on Oct. 14, according to letters sent to both of them, respectively.

Barr and Sessions, who both served as attorneys general during Trump's first term, were subpoenaed to appear Aug. 18 and Aug. 28, respectively.

Obama-era attorneys general Lynch and Holder are being compelled to appear on Sept. 19 and Sept. 30.

Former Biden attorney general Garland's deposition date is scheduled for Oct. 2, Mueller is scheduled for Sept. 2, and Comey is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Gonzales, who served as attorney general under former President George W. Bush, is being compelled to appear Aug. 26.

It's not immediately clear how much information the subpoenas will yield, or if those subpoenaed will cooperate with the House Oversight Committee at all.

The late pedophile Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting prosecution on federal sex trafficking charges. The GOP base has fractured over the current administration's handling of the case, however.

The divisions stem from a DOJ memo released in July that said, "This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

Far-right figures like Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer have accused the DOJ of mishandling something that's long been seen as a priority for Trump's base.

President Donald Trump has stood by Attorney General Pam Bondi, however, and has directed her to release any "credible" evidence related to Epstein in a bid to quell the infighting.

Bondi then had deputy attorney general Todd Blanche travel down to the Florida prison where Maxwell was kept until recently for a sit-down with her and her lawyer.

The DOJ has also pushed for the release of grand jury testimony related to Epstein and Maxwell's cases.

Democrats, meanwhile, have seized on the discord with their own newfound calls for transparency related to Epstein's case – prompting accusations of hypocrisy from the right.

"Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make. The Democrats had control of this building, the White House, for four years, and they didn't do a dang thing when it came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month.

"It was this president who directed the Department of Justice and the attorney general to do an exhaustive review of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which they did."