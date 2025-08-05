Ghislaine Maxwell opposes court unsealing her grand jury transcripts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense team told the court on Tuesday that it opposes a judge unsealing grand jury transcripts in her criminal case after the Trump Department of Justice moved to unseal them.

Maxwell's attorneys wrote in court papers that the unsealing would jeopardize her appeal to the Supreme Court and that their client could not take an "informed position" since the court has declined to let her defense team see the transcripts in advance.

"Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not," her attorney wrote. "Whatever interest the public may have in Epstein, that interest cannot justify a broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy in a case where the defendant is alive, her legal options are viable, and her due process rights remain."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.