Zohran Mamdani in position to help socialist party 'seize state power,' DSA leader admits

In a recent panel of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), leaders discussed how they have been closely collaborating with New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and how he has the organization positioned to "seize state power."

During a July panel discussion titled "United Struggles: Resistance to Bodily Autonomy Restrictions," DSA organizer Daniel Goulden claimed the organization has been intimately involved in Mamdani’s campaign, even helping to write portions of his platform.

The clips were first unearthed by the Manhattan Institute’s Stu Smith.

"With Zohran, we're in basically the best possible position to seize state power that we can be in because, you know, we're like this," Goulden said, indicating with his fingers that the campaign and organization are very close.

Goulden went on to suggest that "one of the things that made Zohran really successful with his policy rollouts is specifically relying on DSA."

"DSA has regular meetings with him, let alone his team. His policy director is my friend. I've been working with his campaign manager for well over a year. You know? I have friends who are his staff," he said.

Goulden claimed DSA worked especially closely with Mamdani on his "trans rights" platform to use city resources to give free transgender treatments to people across the country.

"We wrote the platform with him. The team was so happy to work with us on this," he explained. "What we explicitly wanted to do was use the power of New York City to provide free gender-affirming care – and I say free in case insurance companies decide to boot us off – free gender-affirming care, not just to people in New York City, but across the country."

Goulden suggested New York City could use its resources to not only provide transgender treatments to New Yorkers, but to people from other cities and states, even where such treatments are illegal.

"There's no reason at all that we can't use telehealth and mailing prescriptions to people across the whole country to undermine state bans," he said.

"The Zohran [Mamdani] campaign was always eager to work with us. You know, we're like that," he said, indicating with his fingers.

According to Mamdani’s campaign website, his administration would move to "make NYC an LGBTQIA+ Sanctuary City" and devote a total of $65 million in city funds to expand access to "gender affirming care."

The website states that he would direct $57 million to public hospitals, community clinics, federally qualified health centers and nonprofits that provide transgender treatments. Additionally, the website states that "in the face of the Trump administration’s proposed elimination" of federal transgender treatments, his administration would devote $8 million to pro-transgender treatment groups for both adults and children.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani for comment but did not receive an immediate response.