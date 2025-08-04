Expand / Collapse search
Zohran Mamdani in position to help socialist party 'seize state power,' DSA leader admits

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
In a recent meeting of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), leaders discussed how New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani positions the Party to "seize state power." (Credit: DSA via Youtube)

In a recent panel of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), leaders discussed how they have been closely collaborating with New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and how he has the organization positioned to "seize state power."

During a July panel discussion titled "United Struggles: Resistance to Bodily Autonomy Restrictions," DSA organizer Daniel Goulden claimed the organization has been intimately involved in Mamdani’s campaign, even helping to write portions of his platform.

The clips were first unearthed by the Manhattan Institute’s Stu Smith.

"With Zohran, we're in basically the best possible position to seize state power that we can be in because, you know, we're like this," Goulden said, indicating with his fingers that the campaign and organization are very close.

Goulden went on to suggest that "one of the things that made Zohran really successful with his policy rollouts is specifically relying on DSA."

YOUNG PROGRESSIVES LOOK TO ZOHRAN MAMDANI, AOC AS FUTURE OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY – UNDER ONE CONDITION

Zohran Mamdani on primary election night

New York mayoral candidate, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-NY), speaks to supporters during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025. (Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago)

"DSA has regular meetings with him, let alone his team. His policy director is my friend. I've been working with his campaign manager for well over a year. You know? I have friends who are his staff," he said.

Goulden claimed DSA worked especially closely with Mamdani on his "trans rights" platform to use city resources to give free transgender treatments to people across the country.

"We wrote the platform with him. The team was so happy to work with us on this," he explained. "What we explicitly wanted to do was use the power of New York City to provide free gender-affirming care – and I say free in case insurance companies decide to boot us off – free gender-affirming care, not just to people in New York City, but across the country."

Goulden suggested New York City could use its resources to not only provide transgender treatments to New Yorkers, but to people from other cities and states, even where such treatments are illegal.

'DAMAGE CONTROL': MAMDANI'S 'BLATANT FLIP-FLOP' ON DEFUNDING POLICE RIPPED AS 'POLITICAL THEATRE'

Mamdani closeup in front of labor union banner

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at the 32BJ SEIU union headquarters as Manny Pastreich, President of 32BJ looks on, following the July 28 mass shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office tower in New York. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

"There's no reason at all that we can't use telehealth and mailing prescriptions to people across the whole country to undermine state bans," he said.

"The Zohran [Mamdani] campaign was always eager to work with us. You know, we're like that," he said, indicating with his fingers.

According to Mamdani’s campaign website, his administration would move to "make NYC an LGBTQIA+ Sanctuary City" and devote a total of $65 million in city funds to expand access to "gender affirming care."

FLASHBACK: ZOHRAN MAMDANI SAYS ‘ISRAEL IS NOT A PLACE’ AND ‘NOT A COUNTRY’

Zohran Mamdani at pride event, holding transgender pride flag

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attends the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The website states that he would direct $57 million to public hospitals, community clinics, federally qualified health centers and nonprofits that provide transgender treatments. Additionally, the website states that "in the face of the Trump administration’s proposed elimination" of federal transgender treatments, his administration would devote $8 million to pro-transgender treatment groups for both adults and children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

