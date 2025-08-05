Expand / Collapse search
Trump appears on White House roof amid talks of historic renovations

President appeared above West Wing with heavy security as $200M ballroom renovation plans move forward

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
President Donald Trump appeared on the roof of the White House on Monday, indicating to the press that he was reviewing potential renovations for the presidential residence.

Trump specifically appeared above the West Wing and the press briefing room, with reporters crowded on the White House lawn to see him. There was also heavy security during the appearance due to the president's exposure.

Trump spoke with several people while on the roof, though the White House has not identified them or said what they discussed.

The appearance comes just days after Trump announced that he and private donors will fund an estimated $200 million cost of a new ballroom at the White House.

TRUMP CONFIRMS 2 NUCLEAR SUBMARINES ARE 'IN THE REGION' TO COUNTER RUSSIA

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures from the roof of the West Wing of the White House as he takes a tour on August 05, 2025 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures from the roof of the West Wing of the White House as he takes a tour on August 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday during a briefing that the construction is scheduled to begin in September and will be "completed long before the end of President Trump’s term."

TRUMP INSTALLS MASSIVE NEW US FLAGS AT THE WHITE HOUSE – AND THEY DON'T COST TAXPAYERS A PENNY

Trump similarly financed the installation of two 88-foot American flags flanking the White House earlier this year, each reportedly costing around $50,000.

US President Donald Trump surveys the grounds of the White House from the roof, in Washington, DC, on August 5, 2025.

US President Donald Trump surveys the grounds of the White House from the roof, in Washington, DC, on August 5, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said, adding the new ballroom will be "a much-needed and exquisite addition."

She said the United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications during the construction.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaking.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump's plan for a new White House ballroom. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The project is intended to provide a dedicated space for hosting official events, state dinners and large ceremonial gatherings.

The planned 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

Fox Business' Amanda Macias contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

