Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Maryland

Sen Adam Schiff under federal criminal investigation for alleged mortgage fraud violations

Investigation follows criminal referral alleging senator falsified bank documents for favorable loan terms

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Criminal investigation of Adam Schiff is underway: Source Video

Criminal investigation of Adam Schiff is underway: Source

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has the latest on the allegations against the senator on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is under criminal investigation for mortgage fraud, a Trump administration source told Fox News.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham broke the news on Tuesday night on "The Ingraham Angle," saying the source said a criminal investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland on possible charges involving mortgage fraud.

HOW TRUMP'S 'NO SHRINKING VIOLETS' DOJ IS DIGGING IN ON SCHIFF'S MORTGAGE DEALINGS AS LEGAL PERIL LOOMS

Sen. Adam Schiff

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference introducing the Assault Weapons Ban of 2025 on April 30, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The investigation comes a month after a story broke about the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sending a criminal referral to the Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging that Schiff, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms.

In a 2011 affidavit signed by the then California congressman, Schiff certified that a property in Montgomery County, Maryland is his primary residence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schiff also owns a condominium in Burbank, California, which he has also claimed as his primary residence as recently as 2023, during his campaign for Senate.

Schiff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics