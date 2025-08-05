Sen Adam Schiff under federal criminal investigation for alleged mortgage fraud violations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is under criminal investigation for mortgage fraud, a Trump administration source told Fox News.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham broke the news on Tuesday night on "The Ingraham Angle," saying the source said a criminal investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland on possible charges involving mortgage fraud.

HOW TRUMP'S 'NO SHRINKING VIOLETS' DOJ IS DIGGING IN ON SCHIFF'S MORTGAGE DEALINGS AS LEGAL PERIL LOOMS

The investigation comes a month after a story broke about the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sending a criminal referral to the Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging that Schiff, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms.

In a 2011 affidavit signed by the then California congressman, Schiff certified that a property in Montgomery County, Maryland is his primary residence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schiff also owns a condominium in Burbank, California, which he has also claimed as his primary residence as recently as 2023, during his campaign for Senate.

Schiff's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.