Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections

'I warned you': Left-wing governor scraps migrant shelter plan after $1B blowup

Massachusetts spent $830M so far this fiscal year housing more than 4K families in emergency shelter program

By Charles Creitz Fox News
close
Former migrant shelter director calls on ‘border czar’ Tom Homan to come to Boston Video

Former migrant shelter director calls on ‘border czar’ Tom Homan to come to Boston

Former Massachusetts migrant shelter director Jon Fetherston joins ‘America Reports’ to describe the growing migrant crisis in Boston and the pushback from state lawmakers against the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced the closure of all remaining hotel shelters in the Bay State amid the formal termination of her executive emergency focused on the state’s Biden-era migrant influx.

Meanwhile, Mike Kennealy -- her Republican rival in the 2026 gubernatorial sweeps who also served as the state’s housing secretary under GOP Gov. Charlie Baker -- is telling the Democrat, "I told you so."

Healey described her emergency order period as a success, saying that when she took over from Baker, "families were being placed in hotels all across the state, and families were staying in shelter for months – sometimes years – at a time."

"There was no plan in place to reform the shelter system to handle the surge in demand, protect taxpayer dollars or help families leave shelter. We can all agree that a hotel is no place to raise a family. So, we took action," Healey said, as the state employed hotels, community centers and even a defunct prison to house the influx.

IT'LL UPEND THE COMMUNITY: PA TOWN ROILED BY TALK OF MIGRANT HOUSING IN CIVIL-WAR ERA ORPHANAGE

Gov. Maura Healy’s administration has already spent $830 million so far in FY25 – which started on July 1 – accommodating more than 4,000 families who have been receiving taxpayer-funded shelter, food, education, legal aid and case management.

Gov. Maura Healy’s administration has already spent $830 million so far in FY25 – which started on July 1 – accommodating more than 4,000 families who have been receiving taxpayer-funded shelter, food, education, legal aid and case management. (Getty)

In 1983, then-Gov. Michael Dukakis signed what remains the nation’s only statewide right-to-shelter law, which set in motion the conditions for such a migrant housing crisis.

Healey and the Democratic-majority legislature in Boston revised Dukakis’ law to a six-month limit on that right, and to require proof of residency as well as proper immigration paperwork with some exceptions.

Kennealy said he warned Healey about a "potential, looming migrant crisis – I warned her in writing."

"She didn’t listen," he posted Tuesday, accusing Healey of "playing politics" with the Biden-era migrant crisis and "selling false hope" to migrants and taxpayers.

MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENT CONDEMNS RIGHT-TO-SHELTER LAW TURNING BAY STATE INTO ‘DESTINATION FOR MIGRANTS’

Mike-Kennealy

Massachusetts GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Kennealy. (IMAGN)

"The hotels may be closed for now, but the crisis lives on through the HomeBASE program and runaway spending," Kennealy said, adding that if elected he will "audit and fix it."

Kennealy’s comments came weeks after a report showed Bay Staters will spend as much as $1 billion cumulatively on the state’s emergency shelter program in FY-2025, with migrant families making up a significant share of those receiving assistance.

The costs work out at about $3,496 per week per family, or around $1,000 per person per week for the program, known as the Emergency Assistance system, according to the state’s Executive Office for Housing and Livable Communities.

A Healey spokesperson told the Boston Herald on Monday that the governor "inherited a disaster of a shelter system" from Kennealy, whom she said offered scant substantive advice.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania town given ‘very few details’ of migrant shelter plans: Rep: Rob Kauffman Video

"Gov. Healey is the one who took action to implement a length of stay limit, mandate criminal background checks, require residents to prove Massachusetts residency and lawful immigration status, and get families out of hotels," Karissa Hand told the paper.

A Kennealy spokesperson told the paper the now-candidate had warned both Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll of the impending crisis in-person.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics