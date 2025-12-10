Cause of death confirmed for Mitt Romney's sister-in-law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The death of former Sen. Mitt Romney's sister-in-law has been confirmed to be a suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office announced Tuesday.

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, died of "blunt traumatic injuries" after plunging from a five-story parking garage in California in early October. She had been married to Mitt Romney's older brother, George Scott Romney, 81, and the pair had been going through a months-long divorce.

"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives," Mitt Romney said in a statement after Carrie's death.

"We ask for privacy during this difficult time," he added.

Carrie and George had been married since 2016. They had been separated since late May, and George filed a divorce petition in early June.

Mitt Romney served as a Utah senator until 2024, when he decided not to run for re-election.

"I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in," Romney said at the time.

"We face critical challenges — mounting national debt, climate change, and the ambitious authoritarians of Russia and China. Neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront them," Romney said.

"It is a profound honor to serve Utah and the nation, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity to do so."