Mitt Romney

Cause of death confirmed for Mitt Romney's sister-in-law

Carrie Elizabeth Romney died after plunging from five-story parking garage in October

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The death of former Sen. Mitt Romney's sister-in-law has been confirmed to be a suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office announced Tuesday.

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, died of "blunt traumatic injuries" after plunging from a five-story parking garage in California in early October. She had been married to Mitt Romney's older brother, George Scott Romney, 81, and the pair had been going through a months-long divorce.

"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives," Mitt Romney said in a statement after Carrie's death.

Senator Mitt Romney leaves the senate floor after same-sex marriage vote

Mitt Romney's sister-in-law died in October. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"We ask for privacy during this difficult time," he added.

Carrie and George had been married since 2016. They had been separated since late May, and George filed a divorce petition in early June.

George Scott Romney

George Scott Romney stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during the final day of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 30, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Mitt Romney served as a Utah senator until 2024, when he decided not to run for re-election. 

"I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in," Romney said at the time.

"We face critical challenges — mounting national debt, climate change, and the ambitious authoritarians of Russia and China. Neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront them," Romney said.

"It is a profound honor to serve Utah and the nation, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity to do so."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

