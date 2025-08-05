Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Russia

Russia drops missile deployment moratorium amid tensions with Trump admin

Former Russian president warns of 'further steps' after Moscow withdraws from INF treaty commitment

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump is sending a message to Russia over its ‘irresponsible rhetoric' with nuke sub movement, argues Dan Hoffman Video

Trump is sending a message to Russia over its ‘irresponsible rhetoric' with nuke sub movement, argues Dan Hoffman

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman evaluates the latest foreign policy developments on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that NATO is to blame for Moscow's decision to withdraw from a longstanding moratorium on missile deployment.

Russia's foreign ministry announced earlier this week that it would no longer be bound by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The U.S. had withdrawn from the treaty in 2019, but Russian officials had said they would avoid deploying short- and medium-range nuclear missiles so long as the U.S. did the same.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on the withdrawal of the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles is the result of NATO countries' anti-Russian policy," Medvedev posted Sunday on X.

"This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps," he added.

MEDVEDEV WARNS TRUMP'S NEW DEADLINE TO END RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT IS A ‘STEP TOWARDS WAR’

Dmitry Medvedev

Russia's Deputy head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev blamed NATO for Moscow ending a nuclear missile treaty.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had initially floated dropping the moratorium in December, citing alleged "destabilizing actions" by the U.S. and NATO.

"Since the situation is developing towards the actual deployment of U.S.-made land-based medium- and short-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Foreign Ministry notes that the conditions for maintaining a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of similar weapons have disappeared," the ministry said in a statement at the time.

The INF treaty, signed in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, eliminated an entire class of weapons – ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers.

President Donald Trump at the White House

President Donald Trump listens at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Medvedev's latest comments come amid an ongoing back-and-forth with President Donald Trump. The former Russian president had goaded Trump in a series of posts on X, claiming the U.S. was moving toward "war" with Moscow.

TRUMP BRUSHES BACK RUSSIA'S MEDVEDEV AFTER 'WAR' WARNING: 'WATCH HIS WORDS'

In response, Trump announced that the U.S. was redeploying two nuclear submarines to "appropriate regions" closer to Moscow.

The Kremlin released a statement downplaying Medvedev's comments soon afterward.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime says it approaches nuclear issues with "great caution." (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

"We approach any statements related to nuclear issues with great caution," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. "As you know, Russia holds a responsible position. President Putin’s stance is well known." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Russia takes the issue of nuclear non-proliferation very seriously," he added. "And, of course, we believe that everyone should be extremely careful when it comes to nuclear rhetoric."

Reuters contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.