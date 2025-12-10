Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Jeffrey Epstein

DOJ cleared to release secret Jeffrey Epstein case grand jury materials

This is the third approved release of Epstein files since last week

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
House Oversight Dems release 'never-before-seen' video of Jeffrey Epstein's private island Video

House Oversight Dems release 'never-before-seen' video of Jeffrey Epstein's private island

Democrats from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released "never-before-seen photos and videos from Epstein’s Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands" on Wednesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge has cleared the Justice Department to release secret grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman reversed his earlier decision to keep the transcripts under wraps, citing Congress's recent action on the Epstein files. Berman had previously warned that the contents of the roughly 70 pages of grandjury materials contain little new information.

The move comes just one day after Judge Paul Engelmayer granted the DOJ’s motion to unseal separate grand jury transcripts and exhibits in Maxwell’s criminal case. Last week, Judge Rodney Smith also moved to allow the DOJ to release transcripts from an abandoned federal grand jury probe from the 2000s.

Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking charges in December 2021, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. Her attorney said that she took no position on the requested unsealing of records but noted that the release could harm Maxwell's plan to file a habeas petition, according to The Associated Press.

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS UNSEALING OF EPSTEIN CASE GRAND JURY RECORDS

Bondi, Epstein, Trump

President Donald Trump bent to pressure and supported the release of the Epstein files last month. (Getty Images)

The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the DOJ "to publish (in a searchable and downloadable format) all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in DOJ's possession that relate to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein."

HOUSE VOTES OVERWHELMINGLY TO FORCE DOJ TO RELEASE JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILES

Ghislane Maxwell smiling

The Department of Justice was cleared to release grandjury filed relating to the trial for Ghislaine Maxwell. (Getty Images)

The act was passed in November and paves the way for the public to have more insight into the infamous cases against the late disgraced financier.

The law places a deadline for releasing files on Dec. 19.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Epstein wearing a navy blue shirt sitting in a purple couch in front of a table.

Congress passed legislation aimed at releasing the Epstein files. (Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

The DOJ is reportedly working with survivors and their attorneys to redact records to protect survivors' identities and prevent the dissemination of sexualized images, according to the AP.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue