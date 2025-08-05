Fox News gets inside look at Gaza humanitarian situation as Israel weighs next steps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the world discusses the reality of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Fox News' Bill Hemmer got a look inside a distribution site operated by the controversial U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Fox News was the first outlet to witness a newly established distribution center operated mostly by former U.S. forces who coordinate with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Hemmer said that the sites are not without their problems or controversy, but that the Americans working with GHF are proud of what they have accomplished.

In terms of the status of Gaza, Hemmer said that Rafah was clearly decimated by the IDF. The southern Gazan city is where Israel believes Hamas had its headquarters and where the terror group held hostages taken nearly two years ago, on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be considering a full occupation of Gaza. If Israel makes this move, it would be a complete reversal of its policy dating back to 2005 when it pulled out of the enclave. Hostages' loved ones have expressed opposition to the plan out of fear that it would put those still held captive in even more danger.

Palestinians who spoke with Hemmer said they were hungry, and tired of the war and of Hamas.

"All this food here will be gone in about 15 minutes," a GHF worker told Hemmer as the two stood in the middle of several palettes of food. "They’ll all come in, they flood in here, they have bags they’ll stuff the food into, throw the big bag over their shoulder and they’ll head out."

The worker also told Hemmer that the organization allows Palestinians to remain on the GHF site for about an hour after it opens.

Hemmer’s visit comes as the organization faces international condemnation and a call from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for its "immediate dismantling."

"Palestinians are paying the ultimate price of the international community’s legal, political and moral failure," a UNHRC statement read, citing the opinions of several U.N. experts. One such expert named in the statement is Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who has been repeatedly condemned by multiple governments, including the U.S., the U.K. and France, for making antisemitic statements.

Albanese and the other experts also say that GHF is "an utterly disturbing example of how humanitarian relief can be exploited for covert military and geopolitical agendas in serious breach of international law."

U.N. experts also claimed that Israeli forces and foreign military contractors indiscriminately fire at Palestinians seeking aid at GHF sites. However, GHF has consistently denied the use of force against civilians at its sites. On several occasions, the organization has sounded the alarm over threats emanating from Hamas against aid workers and seekers.

This aligns with a request GHF had for Fox News, which was to blur the faces of the Palestinians working with the organization out of fear of Hamas retribution.

GHF says it has distributed over "106 million meals efficiently and directly" since May while pushing back on criticism and claims that its sites are dangerous. The organization insists that its goal is to feed Palestinians in need while bypassing Hamas, the terror group governing the war-torn enclave.

The aid organization recently received $30M from the Trump administration in addition to millions coming from donornations in the region.

Recently, the U.N. released its monthly infographic on UN2720 Mechanism for Gaza. In June 2025, the U.N. reported that out of its 1,090 aid trucks, only 47 arrived at an "intended civilian destination inside Gaza." Meanwhile, the other 1,043 trucks were allegedly intercepted "either peacefully by hungry people or forcefully by armed actors" in Gaza.

At the request of the U.N., Israel will let limited commercial goods enter the enclave, according to Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst. This strategy is apparently aimed at getting more goods into Gaza markets, allowing those in need of free aid to get to it first.